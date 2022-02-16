ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

AirAsia to lease at least 100 flying taxis to launch air ridesharing service

By Chen Lin
Reuters
 2 days ago
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - AirAsia Aviation Group on Wednesday unveiled plans for a low-cost air ridesharing service in Southeast Asia after signing a non-binding deal with lessor Avolon for at least 100 Vertical Aerospace (M00.F) VX4 electric vehicles.

Tony Fernandes, chief executive of AirAsia parent Capital A (CAPI.KL), said flights could start by 2025, with regulators in Malaysia and Singapore likely to approve operations far more quickly than in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

He said the air ridesharing services would be bookable through AirAsia's mobile app and offered at an accessible price point, just as the budget carrier had done for its regular flights.

"We don't want this to be an exclusive product," Fernandes told reporters. "We want everyone to be able to use this product."

Avolon ordered 500 VX4 aircraft from Vertical Aerospace last year and has since placed 90% with AirAsia, Japan Airlines (9201.T) and Brazil's Gol and Grupo Comporte.

The four-passenger, one-pilot VX4 is expected to have a range of more than 100 miles (160 km) and is one of a growing number of entrants in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) sector. read more

Avolon CEO Domhnal Slattery, who is also the chairman of Vertical Aerospace, said the first VX4 test flights would start in April.

Reporting by Chen Lin; writing by Jamie Freed; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Daily Beast

This Flying Car Is Now Officially Approved to Take to the Skies

We’ve been promised flying cars for decades now, yet our four-wheeled vehicles are still stuck in the ground. But a Slovakian company is hoping to change all of that very soon. Klein Vision’s “AirCar” was recently issued a Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority—meaning it has the official OK to fly around in its home country.
CARS
simpleflying.com

Korean Air Takes Delivery Of Its First Boeing 737 MAX

Korean Air has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX jet. The jet arrived in Seoul, South Korea, on February 13. The airline has confirmed that it will begin operations with its newest addition to the fleet sometime in March. Korean Air's first 737 MAX 8 jet is by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Joby Aviation partners with Japanese airline to launch air taxi service

Joby’s intent to start up operations in Japan comes to light a week after the company announced plans to launch an air taxi service in South Korea in partnership with SK Telecom. Joby will work with SKT spinoff T Map Mobility platform to integrate air taxis into T Map’s subscription-based mobility-as-a-service platform.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'First image of F35 jet as it was reclaimed from the sea' after crashing into the Mediterranean on take-off, sparking international race to find it

The first image of the F35 that toppled into the Mediterranean Sea during a failed takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth has emerged online. The jet suffered a malfunction while accelerating up the ramp of the flight deck before the pilot ejected when the plane reached the top. The incident triggered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

Comments / 0

