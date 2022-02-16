ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man injured in suspected gas explosion now in critical but stable condition

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqO09_0eFsyG3600

One of two men injured in a suspected gas explosion is now in a critical but stable condition, police have said.

The Northumbria force confirmed the man’s condition had deteriorated overnight following the blast in Sunderland on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were taken to hospital with blast injuries and a number of residents were evacuated after the explosion.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm yesterday we received a report of a suspected gas explosion at an address on Whickham Street, Sunderland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GeyLC_0eFsyG3600
Emergency services at the scene in Sunderland, where extensive damage was caused to a property (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

“Two men were taken to hospital. One man’s condition has since deteriorated and he is currently in a critical but stable condition.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it had been a “significant” explosion.

Photos of severe damage at the property in Roker show its roof and part of its front missing, with bricks and debris in the street outside.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman yesterday said one person had been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, and another to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, both with blast injuries.

Neighbour John Ellis, 43, received a phone call about the blast and believed his father – with whom he lives – was at home at the time as he works nights, but by luck he was doing training at work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WOK9_0eFsyG3600
The incident caused extensive damage (Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service/PA) (PA Media)

He told the PA news agency: “I was ringing him and he wasn’t answering and when I got here I thought he was dead.

“Luckily, it’s not turned out that way.”

Mr Ellis, a truck driver, said his council flat had been destroyed by the blast, along with the contents, and he was not insured.

He said: “The roof’s been blown off, the front’s collapsed, the back’s collapsed, it’s uninhabitable.”

But Mr Ellis said all the property – clothes, TV and furniture – can be replaced.

He thought his neighbour had been pulled out by the fire brigade and that the air ambulance had been at the scene.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England fly-half Marcus Smith determined to remain grounded

Marcus Smith may have set the Guinness Six Nations ablaze through his dazzling exploits for England but he is still happy to act as Manu Tuilagi’s tea boy. Smith’s debut Championship campaign has so far produced a dynamic try against Scotland shortly before his perplexing early substitution and an electrifying man-of-the-match performance as Italy were swept aside in Rome.
RUGBY
BBC

Sunderland explosion: Two injured in gas blast at house

Two men have been taken to hospital after a gas explosion at a house in Sunderland. Emergency response crews were called to Whickham Street in Roker at about 15:45 GMT. North East Ambulance Service confirmed the patients were being treated for "blast injuries". Pictures of the damaged house show its...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Explosion#Sunderland Royal Hospital
WREG

Man in critical condition from stabbing, woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is listed in critical condition after police said he was stabbed Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m. Officers said the stabbing happened on the 3500 block of Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police also said they have one woman in custody. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Husband and wife accused of killing two year-old neighbour in gas explosion deny manslaughter

A husband and wife have denied unlawfully killing their two-year-old neighbour in a horror gas explosion last year.George Arthur Hinds, who was aged two years and 10 months, died in the blast in the early hours of Sunday 16 May, 2021.Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident in Heysham, Lancashire, finding two houses in Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed, with a third seriously damaged.George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were rushed to hospital with injuries alongside the couple who were also hurt in the blast.Police confirmed that the explosion that killed the toddler was caused by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vulnerable man made to live in horse box and squalid shed for years

A man with a “very low” IQ of 59 was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and a cramped 6ft shed for 40 years, a court has heard.The vulnerable victim was used and exploited during that period by his “boss” Peter Swailes Senior at the various “accommodations”.Swailes Senior, 80, who died last year while awaiting trial for the modern slavery offences, approached the man when he was aged about 18 and invited him to work with him doing various jobs.In October 2018, following a tip-off, the man was discovered by police living in a shed with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M4 crash: Second child who died after Newport collision named

A three-year-old boy who died after a crash on the M4 that killed his sister has been named as Jayden-Lee Lucas. The boy, from Tredegar, had been in hospital following the collision on 5 February involving a car and a van on the motorway near Newport. Four-year-old Gracie-Ann Wheaton died...
ACCIDENTS
WTNH

Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Hartford Thursday. Police responded to Gillette Street around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Officers found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is in […]
HARTFORD, CT
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy