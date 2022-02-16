ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Spring wildfire season begins, burning restrictions in place

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The spring wildfire season has begun in Kentucky, which means burning restrictions are in effect across the state, officials said.

Burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland through April 30, according to a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

Officials urge anyone burning debris during the wildfire season to use caution. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has responded to 93 wildland fires since Jan. 1 and many have been attributed to debris burning, according to the statement.

Before deciding to burn, officials suggest monitoring weather patterns, including humidity levels and wind speeds.

“Informed decisions about outdoor burning increases the safety of our firefighters and our communities,” Division of Forestry Director Brandon Howard said.

