Charming leads salvage preposterous ‘Marry Me’

By TYLER WILSON/Coeur Voice Contributor
Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the Before Times (well before the pandemic and pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe domination) romantic comedies served as lucrative counterprogramming at movie theaters. A Jennifer Lopez rom-com in the early 2000s would probably be an all-but-guaranteed box office hit. In 2022, a J-Lo rom-com gets released simultaneously on a...

