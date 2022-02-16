ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

‘Custom-made’ Missouri bunker home selling for $314,900

By Molly Rose, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhzB9_0eFswUnw00

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. ( KTVI ) – A Missouri man is selling his concrete survival bunker in a remote location in the Ozarks.

The gated property comes “equipped with surveillance, security, ventilation/circulation system, central heat & cool, private well and septic,” according to the listing.

The owner told KTVI he built it by himself almost a decade ago. He did not want his name used in the article but described all that went into building the bunker.

“It’s a complicated build, and I did most of the work myself so I could keep people out of it,” the former contractor said.

Mega-mansion dubbed ‘The One’ could shatter real estate sales records

The bunker has a full kitchen, two full baths, closets, and a 9-by-5-foot pantry. The surrounding property has fruit trees, a garden area and water. The owner said he’s selling because, as a single man, he doesn’t need this large a bunker. He plans to construct a smaller one to live in.

“I built this in order to bring in as many people as I can in case something happened, but it’s too much for me to maintain,” he explained.

So, what drove him to build this bunker in the first place?

“I noticed probably 35 years ago we were losing our freedoms very quickly,” he said. “They were taking huge hunks of our freedoms away, and I saw it was going downhill and nobody was opposing it.”

The owner claimed the bunker offers other safety perks, too.

“A tornado can’t hurt my house. It can’t burn down because it’s concrete,” he said.

‘Springfield Underground’ Touring the mysterious Missouri business

The $314,900 listing price, he said, is very fair for this type of bunker.

“It’s an underground bunker. When you look at the bunker market, it’s half the price of those steel-can bunkers.” He continued, “It’s concrete and custom-made. It’s not like living in a submarine. It’s very comfortable and has full-sized ceilings and stuff.”

“The people are top-notch,” he added. “This area is really one of the best for places like this. I did research on all the little things that might happen if everything went sideways, and the Ozarks is the best because there are no nuclear power plants or ocean. It’s more or less protected.”

The property also has fresh air despite being completely underground, he said.

“I have fresh air intake that completely filters out the air. It’s a completely sealed house. It’s a special unit that warms the air up … coming in the house and pulls the stale air out,” he explained.

Cell phone service is not a problem either, he claimed.

“There’s a base of an antenna that hooks to a unit within the home and brings the signal inside the house.”

The owner believes more and more people are interested in bunkers, seeing as many come pre-fabricated.

“Anybody who is looking at getting into a bunker, they have a lot of prep work,” he said. “And this is already done.”

The property is listed by Stacy Matherly with Keller Williams Southern Missouri Realty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Moose spotted on roadside in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Although it’s not particularly common to see a moose wandering around Connecticut, they’re still out there. The Winchester Police Department shared a photo of a moose on the side of the road Thursday. While police noted that the moose was just “hanging out,” they want to remind residents to remember that […]
WINCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Woman finds McDonald’s burger purchased in 2017 without mold

What started off as a normal day for Megan Condry, ended with a science experiment. Condry shared a post to her Facebook wall shocked at the condition of a McDonald’s burger she purchased five years ago. She says she purchased the burger on Nov. 2, 2017 for lunch on her way to work and forgot […]
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
City
Bunker, MO
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
City
Mountain Grove, MO
WTNH

Car hits tree, closes lane on road in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A car hit a tree in Tolland this morning, closing down part of a road. The Tolland Fire Department responded to the accident around 3:30 a.m. on Crystal Lake Road. Officials said one lane is currently open while crews remove the tree. Stay up to date on WTNH in the News […]
TOLLAND, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunkers#Fruit Trees#Housing List#Ktvi
WTNH

South Windsor Fire Department investigates condo fire

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Fire Department is currently investigating a condo fire that occurred early Thursday morning. Fire officials responded to a reported structure fire just after 9 a.m. at Kennison Court. The department said flames were showing from the second floor. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS and Manchester Fire Department provided […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Bradley Airport to become Breeze Airways hub

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a big week for airlines in Connecticut with Avelo Airlines announcing new routes out of Tweed-New Haven. State leaders and airport officials announced Thursday that a new hub at Bradley International Airport will bring hundreds of jobs. “As long as you keep flying us, we’ll keep adding more and […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WTNH

Car crash closes Route 72 in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash in Bristol closed down Route 72 Friday morning. According to Bristol Police, the route is closed temporarily due to the crash. Police advise those on the road to avoid West Pine Street and Emmett Street for the next hour until the area opens up. Stay up to date […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Joe’s Snow Patrol: Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey headed to Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort on Friday for the second edition of Joe’s Snow Patrol. Tom Loring, the director of ski school at Powder Ridge, said despite recent rain, there is a lot of snow on the mountain. “We make a lot […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy