ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What's for dinner? Haitian mac and cheese

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sclx5_0eFswS2U00

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the guesswork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious and fast dishes to whip up any night of the week.

Chef Gabrielle Reyes, founder of One Great Vegan , shared a recipe with "GMA" that is a perfect to spice up a weeknight comfort food favorite.

"Whenever I am blessed to cook up a colorful Haitian recipe, I get to celebrate my many ancestors," Reyes said of the dish. "And since you can never go wrong with a big pot of mac and cheese as an easy weekday dinner, the zesty peppers, rich flavors, and plant-based cheese truly takes this dish to the top. With this Haitian Mac and Cheese you get to dive into the taste of cheesy Caribbean Soul Food."

MORE: Meet 6 Black food creators you should be following

Check out her full recipe below.

Haitian Mac and Cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vaqnt_0eFswS2U00
Ace Anderson, One Great Vegan - PHOTO: Gabrielle Reyes holds a pan of Haitian mac and cheese.

Ingredients

1/2 a white onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

3 tablespoons minced garlic

1 whole scotch bonnet or habanero pepper

2 cubes vegan chicken bouillon

2 boxes of rigatoni pasta

3/4 cup evaporated coconut milk or full-fat coconut milk

2 cups vegan cheddar cheese

1 to 2 cups vegan Gouda or provolone cheese

2 teaspoons steak or poultry Seasoning

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

Salt and pepper to taste

Toppings

1 cup vegan Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Boil a large pot of water and set your oven to 455 F to prepare to bake your pasta.

In the big pot, boil the chopped bell peppers, habanero pepper, bouillon cube and white onion for 10 to 15 minutes.

Add the pasta noodles to the boiled vegetables and cook the noodles until they are al dente or still a bit firm.

Once the noodles are cooked, drain the water and keep the vegetables and pasta noodles in the pot with a splash of the pasta water.

On medium-high heat, add the plant-based milk and seasoning, then gently stir in the plant-based cheese until fully melted. Add in more milk if needed.

Transfer the Haitian Mac and Cheese into a baking dish, cover it with more cheese and bake it at 455 F for 8 to 15 minutes or until the cheese on top is melted.

Finish the mac and cheese by topping it off with plant-based Parmesan and chopped parsley.

Sing your song. Do your dance. Speak your truth and enjoy the Haitian Mac and Cheese!

Comments / 3

Related
MLive

McDonald’s brings back rare item not seen on menu since 2017

McDonald’s is known for its popular seasonal favorites. Shamrock Shake or McRib, anyone? Though, McDonald’s has brought a more rare treat that hasn’t been on the menu since 2017, according to Eat This, Eat That. Chewboom reports McDonald’s Blueberry & Crème Pie is back at select locations...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Cheese#Gouda Cheese#Melted Cheese#Food Drink#Caribbean Soul Food#Haitian Mac
Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
Jenn Leach

Texas Roadhouse menu secret to save money

This Texas Roadhouse worker spilled the beans on a menu secret that could save you a lot of money. Texas Roadhouse is an American steakhouse. Headquartered in Kentucky, they are known for serving some of the best steaks and ribs in the country, living up to the hype.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

New Seafood Restaurant Opening Soon

A new seafood restaurant is coming.Andrew Davis/Unsplash. Tucson isn’t exactly swimming in seafood restaurants. However, with a recent announcement, things are about to get a bit easier for crab and shrimp lovers here in the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Taco Bell Is Getting Rid Of This Menu Item Effective Immediately—Say It Ain’t So!

Say goodbye— if you haven’t already— to Taco Bell’s chicken wings. As of January 12th, the chain’s brand new menu item is no longer offered in stores. Taco Bell first announced a seven-day stint of crispy wings on January 6th, and many fans rushed to try the limited-time offering. For a $5.99 price, customers received five bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Has a Deal with $1 Burgers All Month

If you're trying to dig up deals on a quick meal, mobile apps from restaurants are always a good bet. Wendy's is definitely one of the chains that almost always has its app loaded with discounts. In Wendy's app right now, you'll find an offer that can land you a...
CELL PHONES
SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
Greyson F

Long-time Popular Restaurant Closing

Another restaurant is closing.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. The fans of locally served Mediterranean food, things are about to get a bit more difficult here in the Valley. That is because the long-time favorite destination Crazy Jim’s, will be calling it quits after 36 years in business.
PHOENIX, AZ
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on Friday

Wendy's is rolling out a free food deal every Friday in February. The offers can make for lunch at a pretty steep discount. This Friday, February 4, will be the first deal day of the month, and the chain is bringing out one of its most alluring offers of the month. If you grab a medium order of fries through the Wendy's mobile app, you can grab a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
GMA

GMA

36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy