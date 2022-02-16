What's for dinner? Haitian mac and cheese

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the guesswork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious and fast dishes to whip up any night of the week.

Chef Gabrielle Reyes, founder of One Great Vegan , shared a recipe with "GMA" that is a perfect to spice up a weeknight comfort food favorite.

"Whenever I am blessed to cook up a colorful Haitian recipe, I get to celebrate my many ancestors," Reyes said of the dish. "And since you can never go wrong with a big pot of mac and cheese as an easy weekday dinner, the zesty peppers, rich flavors, and plant-based cheese truly takes this dish to the top. With this Haitian Mac and Cheese you get to dive into the taste of cheesy Caribbean Soul Food."

Check out her full recipe below.

Haitian Mac and Cheese

Ace Anderson, One Great Vegan - PHOTO: Gabrielle Reyes holds a pan of Haitian mac and cheese.

Ingredients

1/2 a white onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

3 tablespoons minced garlic

1 whole scotch bonnet or habanero pepper

2 cubes vegan chicken bouillon

2 boxes of rigatoni pasta

3/4 cup evaporated coconut milk or full-fat coconut milk

2 cups vegan cheddar cheese

1 to 2 cups vegan Gouda or provolone cheese

2 teaspoons steak or poultry Seasoning

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

Salt and pepper to taste

Toppings

1 cup vegan Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Boil a large pot of water and set your oven to 455 F to prepare to bake your pasta.

In the big pot, boil the chopped bell peppers, habanero pepper, bouillon cube and white onion for 10 to 15 minutes.

Add the pasta noodles to the boiled vegetables and cook the noodles until they are al dente or still a bit firm.

Once the noodles are cooked, drain the water and keep the vegetables and pasta noodles in the pot with a splash of the pasta water.

On medium-high heat, add the plant-based milk and seasoning, then gently stir in the plant-based cheese until fully melted. Add in more milk if needed.

Transfer the Haitian Mac and Cheese into a baking dish, cover it with more cheese and bake it at 455 F for 8 to 15 minutes or until the cheese on top is melted.

Finish the mac and cheese by topping it off with plant-based Parmesan and chopped parsley.

Sing your song. Do your dance. Speak your truth and enjoy the Haitian Mac and Cheese!