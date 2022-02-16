ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Trial date set for man arrested for placing flowers at fiancee’s grave

By Elizabeth White, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYBO1_0eFswQH200

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A March trial date is set for the east Alabama man arrested and charged with criminal littering after placing flowers at his fiancee’s grave in Auburn. Hannah Ford was killed in a car crash the same day she picked out a wedding venue with her soon-to-be husband, Winchester Hagans.

“She was the most beautiful, loving, sweet and amazing, full of life person I had ever met,” said Hagans.

The couple met in 2019 and got engaged in December 2020 when Ford said yes to Hagan’s marriage proposal. On January 17, 2021, the couple visited their future wedding venue in Notasulga, Alabama.

Texas man’s lawsuit over gas station taco heats up

Hagans remembers Ford kissing him goodbye as she prepared to drive home to Montgomery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKlmU_0eFswQH200
The flower box built for Hannah Ford by Winchester Hagans (Courtesy of Winchester Hagans)

“The last things I heard her say were, ‘I love you, and I hate leaving you,” said Hagans.

Ford was killed shortly after in a three-vehicle car crash. She had just turned 27 years old.

“She was the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. We were so happy,” said Hagans.

Hagans built a flower box covered with engagement pictures to place at Ford’s grave at Auburn’s Memorial Park Cemetery. Hagans says the couple had a strained relationship with some members of Ford’s family, and someone kept throwing the flowers away. Hagans kept rebuilding the box and putting the flowers back. Hagans says Ford’s family never told him directly to stay away from his fiancee’s grave and stop leaving flowers.

“I know her spirit is in Heaven with Jesus, and we will be together in the new world, but this is where her body is. I just grew up being taught that graves were important.”

Winchester Hagans

Last month, Hagans was on his way to preach at an east Alabama church when police pulled him over for an expired tag.

“The officer came back and said there was a warrant out for my arrests, handcuffed me on the side of the road on a Sunday morning,” said Hagans.

Man caught shooting geese from Louisiana highway stripped of hunting privileges

Hanna’s father, Hayden Ford, had signed a warrant for Hagan’s arrest for criminal littering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhUDK_0eFswQH200
Complaint (Municipal Court of Auburn)

The complaint, dated January 4 reads: A person commits the crime of criminal littering if he or she engages in any of the following acts: (1) Knowingly deposits in any manner litter on any public or private property or in any public or private waters, having no permission to do so. Hayden Thomas Ford is the property owner of his daughter Hannah Ford’s cemetery plot located at Memorial Park in Auburn, Alabama. Approximately 7 -8 flower boxes have been placed on Hannah’s gravesite without his permission. Winston Hagans has been advised not to place unauthorized items on Hannah’s grave. Winston has posted via social media “someone keeps throwing away the flowers I plant…but each time he throws them away, I’ll plant more.” The flower box contains photos of Winston Hagans and Hannah Ford attached around the box.

Auburn police released the following statement after Hagans arrest: “ In Alabama, certain burial plots are owned and controlled by the family of the deceased and therefore are private property. Any citizen has a right to pursue a criminal charge upon showing sufficient probable cause exists to believe a crime has been committed. The individual charged in this case turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department on January 24, 2022, after a warrant was signed by another citizen. In this situation, as is often the case, the police department is simply a process server that allows parties in conflict to be before the court. The facts of the case will be presented by both parties and weighed in Court.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPrS4_0eFswQH200
Winchester and Hannah (Courtesy of Winchester Hagans)

Hagans’ attorney Jeff Tickal tells Nexstar’s WRBL Hagans has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

“Rick Hagans and his family are long-time friends, and I am happy to represent Winchester in this case. Winchester is a great young man, and we are looking forward to telling his side of the story and reversing this travesty brought against him. This matter is set for trial on March 17 in Auburn Municipal court at 2 p.m.,” said Tickal.

As for Hagans, he still visits his fiancee’s grave often and prays better days are ahead for all who loved her. When asked what he would say to Hannah’s father, Hagans said, “I just want to be able to put flowers on her grave.”

WRBL reached out to Hayden Ford, but did not immediately hear back from him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
State
Texas State
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WTNH

Moose spotted on roadside in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Although it’s not particularly common to see a moose wandering around Connecticut, they’re still out there. The Winchester Police Department shared a photo of a moose on the side of the road Thursday. While police noted that the moose was just “hanging out,” they want to remind residents to remember that […]
WINCHESTER, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
WTNH

Hartford man arrested in Middletown stabbing

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man earlier this month in Middletown. Police took Jordan Eaborn into custody on Thursday after he was seen walking in the area of Lincoln Street in Middletown. Police said a physical altercation occurred in the area of Main and Ferry streets on […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

One man injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday. Hartford Police responded to St. Francis Hospital around 11:25 p.m. on a report of a person receiving treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a male in his twenties who is currently in […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Flowers#Fiance#Memorial Park Cemetery#Wrbl
WTNH

Car crash closes Route 72 in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash in Bristol closed down Route 72 Friday morning. According to Bristol Police, the route is closed temporarily due to the crash. Police advise those on the road to avoid West Pine Street and Emmett Street for the next hour until the area opens up. Stay up to date […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

West Haven man sentenced for firearm, drug offenses

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man was sentenced to prison on multiple drug and firearm offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Cedric Goodwin, 32, who last resided in West Haven, was sentenced to 57 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden served […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Woman finds McDonald’s burger purchased in 2017 without mold

What started off as a normal day for Megan Condry, ended with a science experiment. Condry shared a post to her Facebook wall shocked at the condition of a McDonald’s burger she purchased five years ago. She says she purchased the burger on Nov. 2, 2017 for lunch on her way to work and forgot […]
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTNH

Hartford police investigate homicide on Earle Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after one man was killed in the city Thursday night. Hartford Police responded to the area of 42 Earle St. Thursday around 11:36 p.m. and located an unresponsive gunshot victim on the sidewalk. The victim was identified as Jeffrey Acoff, 34, of Hartford. Acoff was […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two men arrested on weapon, narcotic charges in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested in Middletown on Thursday on firearm, weapon, and narcotics charges, police said. The Middletown Police Street Crime Unit conducted a motor vehicle stop on Monday while conducting surveillance related to an ongoing narcotic investigation. During the stop, police said they learned that the car was recently reported […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Car hits tree, closes lane on road in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A car hit a tree in Tolland this morning, closing down part of a road. The Tolland Fire Department responded to the accident around 3:30 a.m. on Crystal Lake Road. Officials said one lane is currently open while crews remove the tree. Stay up to date on WTNH in the News […]
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy