ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman who died in A76 crash ‘will be sadly missed’

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGOle_0eFsup4f00

A driver who died in a collision involving two cars on the A76 in East Ayrshire has been identified.

Police confirmed the woman was 67-year-old Margaret Lang.

Her family released a statement on Wednesday saying: “Our family is deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved wife, mother and devoted grandmother.

“She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.”

Inquiries are ongoing into the crash and I would re-appeal to anyone who witnessed it take place or who has any personal footage to contact us

Sergeant Ian Thornton

Police were called to the scene of the collision between Crosshands and Crossroads just after midday on Friday.

A grey Vauxhall Zafira and a grey Audi Q3 were involved in the crash and Ms Lang, who was driving the Audi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two boys aged four and five who were in the car with her were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 72-year-old man driving the Vauxhall was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

At the time of the crash, his condition was described as serious.

A 66-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl who were passengers in the Vauxhall were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for about nine hours and reopened at about 9.15pm.

Sergeant Ian Thornton of the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Margaret’s family and friends at this time.

Inquiries are ongoing into the crash and I would re-appeal to anyone who witnessed it take place or who has any personal footage to contact us. Any information should be passed to officers through 101 with reference number 1277 of 11 February.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

M4 crash: Gracie-Ann Wheaton, four, named as girl who died

A four-year-old girl who died after a crash on the M4 has been named as Gracie-Ann Wheaton. In a tribute, her cousin said the family was "heartbroken". Four people were taken to hospital after the incident involving a car and a van on the M4 near Newport on Saturday, with a boy, three, still in a critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Vauxhall#Crosshouse Hospital
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing autistic woman found raped and murdered after family hit out at police over slow search

A California man who is reportedly transient has been arrested and charged with the murder, rape and sodomising of a 20-year-old woman. According to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, was arrested in connection with the assault and death of of Emma Roark, 20. According to the Associated Press, the woman was reported missing on 27 January, 2022, but police did not begin searching for the woman until 48 hours later, a fact that has angered Ms Roark's family. The woman's body was located four days later on 1 February near a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman who died falling 50 feet from rising drawbridge is named as her family slams operator

A woman in Florida who died after falling from a rising drawbridge has been named as 79-year-old Carol Wright. Her family is now demanding answers from officials. The incident occurred on Sunday 6 February. Ms Wright was on the drawbridge as it began lifting, and she was unable to escape before she fell into an open chasm. A bystander tried to help but the woman ultimately lost her grip and fell.According to USA Today, police in West Palm Beach said the woman was walking off the bridge with a bicycle and was within 10 feet of the barrier arms...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

M1 crash: Mum admits causing deaths of her children in crash

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
ACCIDENTS
WSAZ

Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle accident on state Route 10 in Salt Rock has been released. Sheena Frye, 38, of Barboursville, was the victim, Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies say. A truck and car collided around 10:30 a.m. in the...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
natureworldnews.com

Swimmer Drowned to Death After a Fatal Shark Attack in Sydney

After being attacked by a shark off a beach in southeast Sydney, a swimmer perished from "catastrophic injuries." Following reports that a shark had attacked a swimmer, emergency personnel was dispatched to Buchan Point in Malabar, off Little Bay Beach, at 4.35 p.m. on Wednesday. According to a New South...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘One of the worst things I’ve seen’: Tanker truck carrying 9,000 gallons of gas bursts into flames after crash

Four people have been injured after a gasoline tanker truck lost control and crashed into a vacant building, leading to a massive fire on Long Island in New York. The driver and three firefighters responding to the scene were injured in the crash and during the following blaze, which began early on Wednesday. Black smoke could be seen coming from the Rockville Centre building after it had been entirely taken over by the blaze. Fire Chief James Avondet said they got the call at about 1.10am on Wednesday, WNBC-TV reported. The tanker truck, which was carrying 9,500 gallons of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

508K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy