Kate Winslet replaced by cat as Rose in ‘Titanic’ parody video
A hilarious parody released online for Valentine’s Day captures Kate Winslet being replaced by a cat in scene’s from Titanic.
In the spoof of the James Cameron movie, actress Kate Winslet, who played Rose , was replaced with Lizzy - famously known as YouTube sensation OwlKitty.
The long-haired black kitty is hoisted into the air by Leonardo Dicaprio in the famous scene at the bow of the boat .
In another cleverly doctored scene from the 1998 blockbuster, DiCaprio swings the cat around during a dancing scene.
The doctored video was created by cat owners Thibault Charroppin and Olivia Boone.
Sign up to our newsletter.
Comments / 0