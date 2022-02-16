ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Winslet replaced by cat as Rose in ‘Titanic’ parody video

By Kate Gill
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A hilarious parody released online for Valentine’s Day captures Kate Winslet being replaced by a cat in scene’s from Titanic.

In the spoof of the James Cameron movie, actress Kate Winslet, who played Rose , was replaced with Lizzy - famously known as YouTube sensation OwlKitty.

The long-haired black kitty is hoisted into the air by Leonardo Dicaprio in the famous scene at the bow of the boat .

In another cleverly doctored scene from the 1998 blockbuster, DiCaprio swings the cat around during a dancing scene.

The doctored video was created by cat owners Thibault Charroppin and Olivia Boone.

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

