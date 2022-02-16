Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, February 16
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.New Found Glory playing Albany in June
Wednesday, February 16
- On Wednesday, February 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Second Avenue near 70 Second Avenue for a funeral.
Friday, February 18
- On Friday, February 18th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near State Street for a funeral.
- On Friday, February 18th from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Broadway from Clinton Avenue to Van Tromp Street and both side of Pine Street from North Pearl Street to Chapel Street for AWD service vehicles.
Saturday, February 19
- On Saturday, February 19th from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 399 State Street for service vehicles.
- On Saturday, February 19th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 602 Madison Avenue and the east side of Willett Street near 75 Willett Street for a move.
- Beginning on Saturday, February 19th at 8:00 a.m. until Sunday, February 20th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Bleecker Place near 5 Bleecker Place for service vehicles.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0