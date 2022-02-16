ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, February 16

By Michael O'Brien
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Wednesday, February 16

  • On Wednesday, February 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Second Avenue near 70 Second Avenue for a funeral.
Friday, February 18

  • On Friday, February 18th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near State Street for a funeral.
  • On Friday, February 18th from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Broadway from Clinton Avenue to Van Tromp Street and both side of Pine Street from North Pearl Street to Chapel Street for AWD service vehicles.
Saturday, February 19

  • On Saturday, February 19th from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 399 State Street for service vehicles.
  • On Saturday, February 19th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 602 Madison Avenue and the east side of Willett Street near 75 Willett Street for a move.
  • Beginning on Saturday, February 19th at 8:00 a.m. until Sunday, February 20th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Bleecker Place near 5 Bleecker Place for service vehicles.
Albany County COVID update, February 18

Albany County has reported 72 new positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 71.8. There were four new hospitalizations and 47 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Five patients are in ICUs.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Homeless Code Blue Alert issued from Feb. 17-21

A Code Blue Extreme has been activated by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) effective Thursday, February 17 through Monday, February 21. Officials say colder temperatures are expected in the Capital Region. HATAS says a Code Blue Extreme Alert is called when the temperatures are expected to be at 32 degrees or less.
ALBANY, NY
