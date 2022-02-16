ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryanair adds eight summer routes from Edinburgh airport

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyanair is adding eight destinations to its network from Edinburgh airport this summer. New routes to Bari, Cork, Madrid, Marrakesh, Nimes, Palermo, Paris and Santiago in Spain will bring the number of destinations served by the no-frills carrier from the Scottish capital up to 65 with 250 flights a week –...

