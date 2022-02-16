Ryanair adds eight summer routes from Edinburgh airport

As Storm Eunice batters the UK, more than 200,000 people have tuned in to a YouTube channel livestreaming aircraft battling with high winds as they attempt to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.The storm has caused travel disruption across the country, with some flights diverting to other airports, while British Airways said it is suffering from “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.Big Jet TV, which regularly films livestreams from Heathrow, has captured several “go-arounds”, in which an aircraft trying to land on the runway aborts its attempt, instead flying back around the airport for another attempt.Jerry Dyer, who runs the channel, told BBC Radio 2: “This is the best scenario you could possibly imagine – big kudos to the pilots and the crews working at the airports, this is the most exciting stuff you could possibly get.“Right now, these conditions with 70mph gusting winds, it’s pretty intense.“And what is great is you get to see the skill of the pilot and how they manage to handle it.”Gusts of more than 50mph have been forecast at Heathrow, according to the Met Office.

