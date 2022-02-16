ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-16 15:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle on an east west highway. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson;...

alerts.weather.gov

