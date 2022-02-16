ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity, the government has announced, raising further alarm about the fate of Beijing's climate pledges. Swathes of the world's second-biggest economy were paralysed last year because of power shortages, partly caused by a drop in coal supply as global prices of...

phys.org

Comments / 6

Frank2024
2d ago

Biden's Paris Accords lets China do nothing for 30 years while destroying America's production and have US citizens pay the price.

Reply
8
Comments / 0

