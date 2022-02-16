To submit an item for Area Happenings, email it to living@the-daily-record.com.

Drive-through meal, Thursday, 5-7 p.m., Jeromesville Lutheran Church, 18 E. North St. No charge. Menu is shredded beef sandwiches, corn, fruit and cupcakes. Signs will be posted to indicate the door to pull up to and someone will take your order. Anyone who would benefit from a free meal is welcome. For delivery to shut-ins in the Jeromesville area, call Sue at 419-282-1926.

"Bat Boy: The Musical," 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Hugo Young Theatre, Ashland University. This musical contains adult themes and may not be appropriate for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased from the AU campus store or at ashland.universitytickets.com . Tickets are $2 for AU students, $5 for non-AU students and $10 for adults, faculty/staff and senior citizens. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.

Nibblers Euchre Night, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N. Milton St. All ages welcome. Take an individually wrapped snack to share. For more information, call 330-669-2371 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Flea Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ashland County Fairgrounds, Mozelle Hall. Spaces are available ($2 per foot) by calling the office at 419-289-0466 or get a spot on Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m.

Admission to the market is free.

Medina Ice Festival, downtown Medina, Friday-Monday, Elegant Ice Creations will do ice carving. There will be more than 100 ice carvings, The Fire & Ice Tower, carving demonstrations and ice carving competitions. 5-11 p.m. Friday will be speed carving and Fire & Ice Tower. Ice carvings will be on display the remainder of the weekend. For more information, call 440-717-1940 or email office@elegantice.com

Winter Shop Hop, Saturday, downtown Wooster. There will be bingo cards - to hit a bingo, stop at the shops located on the bingo card and make a purchase. When a bingo line is made, drop the cart off at Main Street Wooster on Monday, Feb. 21, and be entered in to win $100 in Downtown Dollars. Two winners will be randomly selected. For more information visit www.MainStreetWooster.org/Winter-Shop-Hop .

Ice Sculptures at Public Square, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, downtown Wooster. Erik Freay, owner of Ice Artistry Now, will do ice sculpting. For more information visit www.MainStreetWooster.org .

Fleetwood Gold - Fleetwood Mac Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Lions Lincoln Theater, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. VIP seating, $30; main floor, $25; balcony, $20; wheelchair/companion, $20 - All seats are reserved. To order tickets by phone, call 330-481-9105. For more information, email lionslincolntheatre@gmail.com.

Black History Month Speaker, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Wayne County Public Library, 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Tickets are free; seating is limited. Visit https://www.mainstreetwooster.org/upcoming-events to register. The speaker is Earnest (Ernie) L. Hudson Jr., actor and producer. He is the son of actor Ernie Hudson (known for his role in "Ghostbusters"). DNA matching enabled him to connect with his paternal grandfather and Ghana and the Ewe people.

Free Big Country Breakfast, 7:30-10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, Highland Church of God, 669 W. Highland Ave., Wooster. Menu is biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, hash browns, fruit cup, coffee and juice.

County Line Historical Museum open house, second Saturday of each month, noon-3 p.m., 281 N. Market St., Shreve. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2; children 12 and younger, free. For information, call 330-464-4382 or email countylinehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Storybook Trail at Kingwood Center Gardens, featuring "Good Night, Bat! Good Morning, Squirrel!," 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, along the Nature Trail that begins at the Peacock Playhouse. General admission is $5 for 13 years and older; admission is free for children 12 years and younger, and for Kingwood members. The center is located at 50 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield.

Secrest Garden Fair, Saturday, June 11, Secrest Arboretum, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster. The juried event will promote handmade arts and crafts, plants and food. Applications are being accepted. A printable form is available at www.friendsofsecrest.com/garden-fair. Master Gardeners will lead tours of the arboretum grounds. For more information, visit www.friendsofsecrest.com or contact Merry Gentry at gardenfair2022@gmail.com or 330-461-4160.

