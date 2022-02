The University of California, Berkeley has appealed to the California Supreme Court a lower court ruling that freezes enrollment at the same level as the 2020-21 school year. University officials said a Feb. 10 ruling by the state’s 1st District Court of Appeal harms prospective students and prevents the school from meeting state enrollment targets. Officials said the university had planned on an enrollment increase of 3,050 students beyond the 42,347 enrolled in the 2020-21 academic year.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO