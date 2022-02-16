ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Russian Progress 80 Cargo Craft Blasts Off To Resupply Space Station

scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe uncrewed Russian Progress 80 is safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station following launch at 11:25 p.m. EST (9:25 a.m. on February 15 Baikonur time) from...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa warns that Elon Musk’s SpaceX internet satellites could stop humans getting to space

Nasa has raised concerns about SpaceX’s megaconstellation because of the risks of collision in Earth’s orbit.The American space agency told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that it had worries about “the potential for a significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts to Nasa’s science and human spaceflight missions".There are currently 25,000 total objects in orbit around the Earth, with over 6,000 of them below 600 kilometres. ‘Low-Earth orbit’, a height at which satellite networks such as Starlink would operate in, is defined as an altitude of 2,000 kilometres or less.SpaceX’s expansion of Starlink would “more than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Nasa Tv#Kazakhstan#Baikonur#Roscosmos
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
The Verge

Billionaire who flew to orbit with SpaceX buys three new missions to space

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire who flew to Earth orbit on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule last year, plans to fly with SpaceX again. Today, Isaacman announced that he’s purchased three additional upcoming flights with SpaceX, a series of missions called “Polaris” that would take him deeper into space on the company’s spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Space.com

Rogue rocket poised to hit moon is Chinese, not a SpaceX Falcon 9, student observations confirm

A group of students has confirmed that a rocket stage poised to hit the moon next month is from a Chinese Long March launcher, not a SpaceX Falcon 9 as originally thought. The rocket body, from the Chang'e 5-T1 mission, is set to slam into the moon's far side on March 4, more than seven years after its October 2014 launch. The object was originally misidentified as the upper stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched the Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite in February 2015.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

Astronomers Confirm Presence of Second Trojan Asteroid on Earth’s Orbit

The second Earth Trojan asteroid was confirmed by astronomers and called it 2020 XL5, according to a new study published in the journal Nature on February 1. The new study reveals the Trojan asteroid is situated in Earth's orbit. It is estimated that 2020 XL5 will remain in Earth's orbit for more than 3,500 years before it escapes the planet's gravitation.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Geomagnetic storm sends 40 SpaceX satellites plummeting to Earth

A powerful geomagnetic storm has doomed 40 Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX last week, the company has announced. Elon Musk's company launched a Falcon 9 rocket bearing the 49 satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday (Feb. 3), but a geomagnetic storm that struck a day later sent the satellites plummeting back toward Earth, where they will burn up in the atmosphere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seattle Times

The rocket that will crash into the moon is probably from China, not SpaceX, NASA says

A piece of space junk on a collision course with the moon initially thought to be a SpaceX rocket is now believed to be a booster tied to China’s lunar program. The rocket part probably launched into space seven years ago, NASA said Wednesday, explaining that the agency identified the booster after analyzing the object’s orbits between 2016 and 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Does Outer Space End – Or Does the Universe Go On Forever?

Right above you is the sky – or as scientists would call it, the atmosphere. It extends about 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth. Floating around the atmosphere is a mixture of molecules – tiny bits of air so small you take in billions of them every time you breathe.
ASTRONOMY
GeekyGadgets

SpaceX starships will launch in 2023 with moon fly-by

If you are interested in learning more about the SpaceX starship being created by Elon musk and his team. You will be pleased to know the company has made more details available for the first time in quite some time. Explaining more about the design of the SpaceX starship being created to ship humans to Mars and beyond.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy