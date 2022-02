The leader of Glasgow City Council has paid tribute to a Labour councillor after his sudden death.The Labour group on the local authority said its members had been “deeply saddened” by the death of Gary Gray.The councillor, who had represented the Canal ward, had “passed away suddenly”, the group tweeted.The 49-year-old, who died on Sunday, had been campaigning in the city in the days before his death.We are deeply saddened by the news that our comrade & colleague Gary Gray has passed away suddenly.Gary was a committed socialist who loved being a Councillor representing the Canal ward.Our thoughts continue to...

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO