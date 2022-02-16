ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Vander Brown, Lakeside High

The Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its finalists for its upcoming class of inductees, and the list is naturally not short on legends. Headlining the list is Manu Ginobili, four-time champion with the Spurs and two-time All-Star and All-NBA. He played 16 seasons with San Antonio and was instrumental in both the early-2000s run in which the team won three championships in five years and the group that won the title in 2013-14.

