ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Vander Brown, Lakeside High

NAMPA — You can excuse Lake City junior Allie Bowman for her late start to the season this year. “I just wanted to focus on volleyball and that,” said Bowman, a libero for the T-Wolves in the fall. “I’m a junior, so I wanted to spend time with my family and focus on that.”
Ririe’s girls basketball team won six straight games from Dec. 14 to Jan. 20 but then the injuries hit. The Bulldog’s lost leading scorer Breyer Newman (12.3 ppg) on Jan. 4 against South Fremont at home. She dislocated her kneecap, fractured her tibial plateau, tore her patella tendon and partially tore her MCL.
NAMPA — When the pairings came out for this year’s state 5A girls basketball tournament, Post Falls coach Marc Allert knew that Boise was going to be a handful. Then, the fourth-seeded Trojans lost a starter. After that, the shots just didn’t fall as the Trojans fell to...
The reigning 4A state champion Blackfoot Broncos stopped by the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday to show support for one of their own. Kimberly rallies past Buhl to book ticket to district championship. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kimberly rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, to beat...
Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
In her first year donning a Wildcats leotard, Mt. Spokane gymnast Jacqueline Bonnett has put together a memorable campaign. In five Greater Spokane League meets, the sophomore has earned three all-around victories and one second-place finish. But she is just one part of a Mt. Spokane team that has its sights set on a return to the state championships.
EAGLE — Senior Hailey Cheney, who has signed to play volleyball at NCAA Division II Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, had 19 points and 14 rebounds for seventh-seeded Kellogg, which fell to the second-seeded Snake River Panthers 59-45 in the opening round of the state 3A basketball tournament on Thursday at Eagle High.
The Lady Indians earned their first district title since 2011 with a 52-24 win over Pocatello on Feb. 10. Preston opens the 4A state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. against Sandpoint at Mountain View High School. “We're really excited to be representing our school and community at...
KUNA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo couldn’t overcome a slow start, trailing by 17 at halftime and falling to Grangeville,. 58-38 in the opening round of the 2A state tournament. Kadence Spencer had a solid game for the Hornets, with 16 points and seven rebounds. Leading the Bulldogs, Camden...
UNC (14-12, 9-5 Big Sky) lost to Idaho State (6-18, 4-11 Big Sky), 61-58, in an uncharacteristic offensive performance. This was the third-lowest final point total for the Bears with their games against Texas (49) and Washington State (56) being the only games where they scored fewer. The loss comes just days after the Bears’ highest-scoring contest of the season when they scored 100 points, 32 of which came in the last five minutes, against Southern Utah.
Duncan Robinson has been hailed as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league today. The Miami Heat marksman’s quick release and accuracy from deep have made him a deadly option since his arrival from the league. Now, Robinson has achieved 3-point shooting glory. The Heat swingman reached...
The Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its finalists for its upcoming class of inductees, and the list is naturally not short on legends. Headlining the list is Manu Ginobili, four-time champion with the Spurs and two-time All-Star and All-NBA. He played 16 seasons with San Antonio and was instrumental in both the early-2000s run in which the team won three championships in five years and the group that won the title in 2013-14.
Tuesday afternoon the league office announced Stephon Brown from Shippensburg University PSAC Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. He had a very productive weekend at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) Winter Classic. He excelled in the 60, the 400 and the 4×4 relay. Brown competed over two...
NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - In the fourth meeting of the season between the Rigby Trojans and Thunder Ridge Titans, Rigby dominates in a 62-47 win to advance to the state semifinals. The Titans started the game on a 5-0 run, but soon thereafter, the Trojans capped the first quarter with...
BOZEMAN, Mont. — MSU women's basketball fell for the first time to Eastern Washington in their last six meetings on the court. The Cats previously held a 9-1 record against the Eagles in the past 10 games until their 69-76 loss Thursday night at home. With that loss, MSU...
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Branden Carlson and Both Gach scored 13 points apiece and Gabe Madsen buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining to rally Utah to a 60-56 victory over Stanford on Thursday night. James Keefe made 1 of 2 free throws to give Stanford a 54-48 lead...
