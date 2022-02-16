ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Vander Brown, Lakeside High

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown, a 6-foot junior guard, scored 50 points for the Knights in a 106-52 win...

cdapress.com

Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ririe primed for state after injury-plagued season

Ririe’s girls basketball team won six straight games from Dec. 14 to Jan. 20 but then the injuries hit. The Bulldog’s lost leading scorer Breyer Newman (12.3 ppg) on Jan. 4 against South Fremont at home. She dislocated her kneecap, fractured her tibial plateau, tore her patella tendon and partially tore her MCL.
RIRIE, ID
kmvt

CSI earns the sweep of Salt Lake on Sophomore Night

The reigning 4A state champion Blackfoot Broncos stopped by the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday to show support for one of their own. Kimberly rallies past Buhl to book ticket to district championship. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kimberly rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, to beat...
KIMBERLY, ID
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Teenage son of ex-Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph dies

Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
The Spokesman-Review

District gymnastics preview: Mt. Spokane looks to topple rival Mead to earn lone 3A/2A state berth

In her first year donning a Wildcats leotard, Mt. Spokane gymnast Jacqueline Bonnett has put together a memorable campaign. In five Greater Spokane League meets, the sophomore has earned three all-around victories and one second-place finish. But she is just one part of a Mt. Spokane team that has its sights set on a return to the state championships.
MEAD, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kellogg, Sandpoint, Wallace fall

EAGLE — Senior Hailey Cheney, who has signed to play volleyball at NCAA Division II Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, had 19 points and 14 rebounds for seventh-seeded Kellogg, which fell to the second-seeded Snake River Panthers 59-45 in the opening round of the state 3A basketball tournament on Thursday at Eagle High.
SANDPOINT, ID
Herald-Journal

Lady Indians earn first district title since 2011

The Lady Indians earned their first district title since 2011 with a 52-24 win over Pocatello on Feb. 10. Preston opens the 4A state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. against Sandpoint at Mountain View High School. “We're really excited to be representing our school and community at...
kmvt

Declo falls in 2A opener to Grangeville

KUNA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo couldn’t overcome a slow start, trailing by 17 at halftime and falling to Grangeville,. 58-38 in the opening round of the 2A state tournament. Kadence Spencer had a solid game for the Hornets, with 16 points and seven rebounds. Leading the Bulldogs, Camden...
KUNA, ID
The Tribune

Northern Colorado falls to Idaho State, 61-58, in abnormally low scoring game

UNC (14-12, 9-5 Big Sky) lost to Idaho State (6-18, 4-11 Big Sky), 61-58, in an uncharacteristic offensive performance. This was the third-lowest final point total for the Bears with their games against Texas (49) and Washington State (56) being the only games where they scored fewer. The loss comes just days after the Bears’ highest-scoring contest of the season when they scored 100 points, 32 of which came in the last five minutes, against Southern Utah.
POCATELLO, ID
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Basketball Hall of Fame announces list of finalists for 2022 class

The Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its finalists for its upcoming class of inductees, and the list is naturally not short on legends. Headlining the list is Manu Ginobili, four-time champion with the Spurs and two-time All-Star and All-NBA. He played 16 seasons with San Antonio and was instrumental in both the early-2000s run in which the team won three championships in five years and the group that won the title in 2013-14.
NBA
NBCMontana

EWU women's basketball rallies past MSU in 4th quarter

BOZEMAN, Mont. — MSU women's basketball fell for the first time to Eastern Washington in their last six meetings on the court. The Cats previously held a 9-1 record against the Eagles in the past 10 games until their 69-76 loss Thursday night at home. With that loss, MSU...
BOZEMAN, MT
SFGate

Carlson, Gach, Madsen rally Utah to 60-56 win over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Branden Carlson and Both Gach scored 13 points apiece and Gabe Madsen buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining to rally Utah to a 60-56 victory over Stanford on Thursday night. James Keefe made 1 of 2 free throws to give Stanford a 54-48 lead...
STANFORD, CA

