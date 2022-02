Jeff Hardy’s shocking release from WWE led to a lot of drama and concern from fans, but now with the passage of time and a few key details cleared up, everyone is looking ahead to the future. Specifically, fans are excited about the prospect of Jeff teaming up again with his brother Matt Hardy and the reunion of one of pro wrestling’s most iconic modern tag-teams. Sure enough, The Hardys announced they would indeed go back to performing as a duo on the independent circuit, and it looks like they’ll square off against another notable former WWE tag team in the process.

