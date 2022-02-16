ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui

By Caleb Jones
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA female humpback whale traveling with a male and a calf has been freed after it was found entangled in a line with a large bundle of marine debris attached. The whale was freed Monday while swimming in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui, the National...

phys.org

