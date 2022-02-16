ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhiteSource acquires DefenseCode and Xanitizer to enter into the SAST market

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhiteSource announced the company’s expansion into custom code security following two recent acquisitions and the availability of its static application security testing (SAST) solution. To accelerate the company’s SAST vision, WhiteSource completed two acquisitions:. Xanitizer, a German-based company, has developed novel high-precision SAST detection technologies that are...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

