Report: Chelsea Could Make Move for Mathijs De Ligt When €120M Juventus Release Clause Activates

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea could make a move for Juventus defender Mathijs De Ligt when his €120 million release clause activates aat the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was one of the world's hottest prospects before moving to Italy.

As per Tuttosport via Sport Witness, De Ligt could become a Chelsea player once his release clause is active.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMpfz_0eFsnatx00
IMAGO / Sportimage

The report states that that Chelsea face competition for the defender, however, as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich or Barcelona could try to 'make a breakthrough'.

The clubs could offer lower than his release clause which comes into effect in June and the worry for Juventus is that one of these offers 'cannot be refused'.

Therefore, the Italians have already made a list of replacements for De Ligt, with him potentially becoming a 'technical sacrifice'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aufm5_0eFsnatx00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Previous reports stated that Chelsea were preparing an offer for the Dutch international as the Blues were thought to be 'well positioned' to sign him.

Chelsea are certainly interested in signing a centre-back with certain reports suggesting that Jules Kounde is their prime target and with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen's contract expiring at the end of the season, it looks certain that the Blues will add at least one defender in the summer.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will make a move for the elite defender come the summer window or look for other, more affordable transfer targets.

