ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU court approves linking funds to respect for rule of law

By RAF CASERT
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union’s highest court ruled on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc can link financial backing for member states to respect for rule of law, and that a challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed.

The right-wing governments of both nations had argued that such action lacked a proper legal basis. Both nations, large recipients of EU funds, have come under increasing criticism over the past few years for veering away from the Western principles of the respect for democratic values in their nations.

“The Court dismisses the actions brought by Hungary and Poland in their entirety,” the European Court of Justice said in a statement.

The ruling was hotly anticipated by many who had accused the two nations of democratic backsliding and had seen the linkage measure as the EU’s most potent weapon to prevent a democratic legitimacy rift deepening within the bloc.

When it comes to democratic principles, “the European Union must be able to defend those values, within the limits of its powers,” the court said.

The EU’s executive Commission had said it would await Wednesday’s ruling before committing on whether to withhold funds.

Both Hungary and Poland have in the past rejected such reasoning, arguing that the court was overstepping its authority in approving a new mechanism that is not described in the EU’s own treaties. They said making such a link between finances and the legal decisions of independent member states amounted to blackmail from Brussels.

The court argued however that democratic backsliding had not only a political impact but also affected budgetary matters.

“The sound financial management of the Union budget and the financial interests of the Union may be seriously compromised by breaches of the principles of the rule of law committed in a member state,” it said.

Poland and Hungary have faced criticism in the EU for years over allegations that they have been eroding judicial and media independence, among other democratic principles. The EU had found itself unable to do much to alter the course of either nation, and therefore turned to linking money to their adherence to democratic behavior.

Respecting democratic rule of law principles is a beacon of the EU admission criteria and the court insisted that, once in, those principles should stick.

“The Court specifies, first, that compliance with those values cannot be reduced to an obligation which a candidate state must meet in order to accede to the European Union and which it may disregard after accession,” it said.

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been pushing what he calls “illiberal democracy,” which his critics say amounts to stifling democracy. In Poland, the Law and Justice party overwhelmingly dominates government and has also increasingly faced criticism from other EU member nations. The rightwing-government has broken the nation’s own laws in order in order to gain political control over courts and judges.

Hungary and Poland initially sought to block the budget because of the introduction of the new mechanism, but eventually agreed to the plan on condition that the European Court of Justice would review it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Poland, Hungary Risk Funding Cuts After EU Rule-of-law Decision

The EU's top court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by Poland and Hungary to a mechanism allowing Brussels to slash funding to member states that flout democratic standards. The judgment exposes Poland and Hungary -- seen as democratic backsliders in the 27-nation bloc -- to the risk of having money cut from the billions in EU funding they receive.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU can withhold funds from Hungary, Poland, top court rules

The European Union’s highest court ruled on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc can suspend support payments to member states if they breach rule of law principles, and dismissed a challenge by Hungary and Poland.The right-wing governments of both nations had argued that such action lacked a proper legal basis. Both nations, large recipients of EU funds, have come under increasing criticism over the past few years for veering away from the Western principles of the respect for democratic values in their nations.“The Court dismisses the actions brought by Hungary and Poland in their entirety,” the European Court of Justice...
POLITICS
BBC

Hungary and Poland lose EU funding fight over laws

Hungary and Poland have lost their court challenge to an EU rule that allows billions of euros of funding to be conditional on democratic standards. The European Court of Justice ruled that complying with rule of law was a condition of enjoying membership of the EU. Governments in Hungary and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#European Commission#Eu#Ap#The European Union
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy