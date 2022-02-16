Boat US: New U.S. Coast Guard Fire Extinguisher Regulation Effective April 20

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard has claimed its officers were acting in “self-defense” when shooting at a migrant boat this weekend, killing a baby and wounding the mom who was holding the boy in her arms. The boat was traveling from Venezuela and the mom’s family told The Washington Post that its captain was attempting to turn back to Venezuela when he saw the Coast Guard crafts. “But the Guard followed them and started shooting at the engines,” said sister-in-law Daicelis Salgado. “She was close to the engine. She said she felt something hit her in the chest and immediately looked down and saw the baby’s head broken. She had him in her chest when she was shot.” In a statement, the Coast Guard said it had tried to get the boat to stop without using force, but accused the migrant boat captain of carrying out “aggressive maneuvers,” including an attempt to ram the Coast Guard vessel. The baby and his mother were traveling to see the boy’s dad, who has been living in Trinidad.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO