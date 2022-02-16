ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Boat US: New U.S. Coast Guard Fire Extinguisher Regulation Effective April 20

osidenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article12 year expiration for disposables and different carriage requirements for older, newer model year vessels. Annapolis MD— A rite of passage for every boater is the annual spring commissioning. Newly added to the boat owners to-do list this spring will be to check all disposable (non-rechargeable) fire extinguisher dates of manufacture,...

osidenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#U S Coast Guard#United States Coast Guard#Fire Safety#Vehicles#Ul#Uscg
USNI News

Japan Coast Guard Issues Salvage Warning in South China Sea as Navy Prepares F-35C Recovery Operations

The Navy is preparing salvage operations for an F-35C Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter lost last week, U.S. 7th Fleet told USNI News on Monday. “The U.S. Navy is making recovery operations arrangements for the F-35C aircraft involved in the crash aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in the South China Sea,” Cmdr. Hayley Sims told USNI News in a statement.
MILITARY
iheart.com

Handcuffed Woman Jumps Off Carnival Cruise After Hot Tub Disturbance

The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Baby on migrant boat shot dead by Coast Guard off Trinidad and Tobago

A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

US-bound cargo ship carrying 4,000 Porsches and Volkswagens catches fire in middle of Atlantic: Portuguese Navy airlifts 22-man crew from tiny lifeboats after they abandoned ship

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagens has caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Portugal's navy said 22 crew members evacuated from the massive cargo ship into lifeboats as it sat ablaze and adrift after it caught fire near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands. The Felicity Ace sounded...
CARS
TheDailyBeast

Baby Shot Dead in Mom’s Arms After Coast Guard Fires at Migrant Boat in ‘Self-Defense’

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard has claimed its officers were acting in “self-defense” when shooting at a migrant boat this weekend, killing a baby and wounding the mom who was holding the boy in her arms. The boat was traveling from Venezuela and the mom’s family told The Washington Post that its captain was attempting to turn back to Venezuela when he saw the Coast Guard crafts. “But the Guard followed them and started shooting at the engines,” said sister-in-law Daicelis Salgado. “She was close to the engine. She said she felt something hit her in the chest and immediately looked down and saw the baby’s head broken. She had him in her chest when she was shot.” In a statement, the Coast Guard said it had tried to get the boat to stop without using force, but accused the migrant boat captain of carrying out “aggressive maneuvers,” including an attempt to ram the Coast Guard vessel. The baby and his mother were traveling to see the boy’s dad, who has been living in Trinidad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Rogue cruise ships wanted for millions in unpaid bills seized by authorities in Bahamas: report

Two Crystal Cruises ships that were diverted to the Bahamas in an attempt to avoid a warrant in the United States for unpaid warrants have been seized by authorities. The Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity were boarded by authorities near Freeport, Bahamas, on Friday night in relation to a US warrant for unpaid fuel bills of at least $4.6 million, according to Daily Mail.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Coast Guard Searches Gulf for Missing Cruise Ship Passenger

Authorities are searching for a missing cruise ship passenger in the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard said it received a call Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old African American woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Officials did not...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy