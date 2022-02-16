Sony LinkBuds waterproof wireless earbuds €180

Work, play, and stream with ease when you have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphone. It merges the functionality of the Galaxy Note with the S series for a truly unique mobile experience. In particular, it features Note’s iconic sharp angles and the S series’ pro-grade camera and performance. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra includes the faster, most responsive built-in S Pen to date. With 70% lower latency, you can draw and write more naturally. Best of all, this 5G smartphone’s 6.8″ Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display allows you to experience a more expansive screen. Furthermore, this smartphone offers up to 128 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage for maximum performance and capacity. Speaking of performance, the latest 4 nm processor is ideal for productive days. Finally, receive a full day of use in a single charge and 45W super-fast charging.

