ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony LinkBuds waterproof wireless earbuds €180

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony has introduced its new LinkBuds wireless earbuds this week, featuring a unique open ring design to provide comfort and clarity whether you are making calls or listening to music. The design of the LinkBuds has been created to enable users to “tune into the outside world whenever you want, without...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Display Technology: QLED vs OLED TVs How We Picked The Best 65-inch TVs The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs Why You Should Buy a New 65-inch TV Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs? Looking for more from SPY? Check us out on Instagram The advancement of technology has been really exciting for nerds like us, but it hasn’t exactly favored the average consumer’s wallet. Smartphones are routinely priced over $1,000. New laptops and iPads get outdated...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s QLED TV is back to its lowest price

If you’re looking to pick up a TV ahead of the Super Bowl, Samsung is currently discounting many of its QLED TVs, matching their lowest prices ever. Normally, the 75-inch model of the Samsung QN85A QLED TV costs $2,999.99 but is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy for $1,999.99. This massive, slim-bezel display features amazing visual fidelity and also includes a variety of other handy features. The Tizen OS grants access to most major streaming services and a number of helpful apps, and the TV features built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control playback or find your favorite show with ease. The already excellent picture quality is enhanced even further thanks to HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync compatibility for superior gaming performance.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Jabra's newest true wireless earbuds are discounted for the first time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If the early bird catches the worm, the first company that unveiled an interesting new pair of true wireless earbuds this year probably caught the attention of plenty of cable-hating audiophiles put off by the AirPods Pro, Beats Fit Pro, or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro's prices.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Youtube Music#Design#Reality Audio#The Sony Linkbuds#Ar
Digital Trends

This 60-inch QLED TV from Samsung is $200 off today only!

If you’ve been looking at our Samsung TV deals for an upgrade or just something new, you’re in luck because Samsung is having a Super Sunday Sales Event, and this TV is probably one of the best deals you’ll find today. The Samsung 60-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV is going for $800, down from $1,000, so you get a neat $200 discount on it that you can put toward buying something else.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Digital Trends

Sennheiser wireless earbuds are $100 off right now!

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you might be looking through our headphone deals to get something nice for your audiophile loved one. Well, luckily, Best Buy has an excellent deal on a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 2 True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones for just $200, down from $300 and is a significant $100 discount.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphone combines characteristics of the Note & S series

Work, play, and stream with ease when you have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G smartphone. It merges the functionality of the Galaxy Note with the S series for a truly unique mobile experience. In particular, it features Note’s iconic sharp angles and the S series’ pro-grade camera and performance. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra includes the faster, most responsive built-in S Pen to date. With 70% lower latency, you can draw and write more naturally. Best of all, this 5G smartphone’s 6.8″ Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display allows you to experience a more expansive screen. Furthermore, this smartphone offers up to 128 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage for maximum performance and capacity. Speaking of performance, the latest 4 nm processor is ideal for productive days. Finally, receive a full day of use in a single charge and 45W super-fast charging.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Sony LinkBuds review: in pictures

Sony is known for creating outstanding audio experiences with advanced noise-canceling technology. It latest earbuds explore another element of audio with a design that lets you enjoy online audio while also hearing and interacting with the world around you.
ELECTRONICS
TMZ.com

These Next Gen Wireless Earbuds Are The Upgrade You Deserve

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Isn't it great how technology just keeps on innovating and improving? We're living during a great time in history (technologically speaking anyway). And, you should fully embrace it. With this next generation of Naztech True...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Sony's newest true wireless earbuds are undoubtedly its quirkiest yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Sony is definitely no stranger to experimental products, unconventional designs, and large-scale gambles on newfangled or simply bizarre technologies, trying for several years now to make neckband speakers a thing, keeping Walkmans alive with a modern Android twist, and selling one of the priciest smartphones in the US with a micro-HDMI port in tow.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

New Edition Beoplay Portal gaming headphones support PC and PlayStation

Audio specialist Bang & Olufsen have introduced a new version of their Beoplay Portal gaming headphones. Making them fully compatible with PlayStation consoles, PC computers alongside phones and tablets. The latest Beoplay Portal edition headset now includes an new wireless dongle and improved battery life offering up to 42 hours of playback on a single charge using Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancellation, 18 hours longer than the previous edition. Or 19 hours of wireless playtime with Active Noise Cancellation, and additional 7 hours when compared to the older version.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Fix an Amazon Firestick not working, loading media or remote pairing

If you have picked up a media streaming Amazon Firestick and remote or you are currently experiencing difficulties pairing or the Firestick is not loading correctly . We have put together a quick guide to help you get back up and running as quickly as possible, enjoying films and TV series from Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, NowTV and more from your large screen TV.
CELL PHONES
Esquire

5 Best Soundbars to Upgrade Your Home Cinema System

The unspoken truth of the modern telly is that, despite the visual quality being good enough to make it feel like you’re stepping on to the Anfield green with Mo Salah, the audio is so poor it will make “YNWA” sound like a wet fart. (Ok fine, it’s not that bad, but your ears deserve better than what’s on offer.)
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

2022 iMac Pro rumored for WWDC launch in June

Apple is expected to launch some new Macs next month, we know we will see at least one MacBook, although we may have to wait until later in the year for the 2022 iMac Pro. The last thing we heard about the new 2022 iMac Pro was that the device would be coming sometime this summer, probably at WWDC 2022 in June.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone for a while, the handset is now official and we have all the details on this new Android device. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone comes with a 6.42 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels at 410 PPI, it features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy