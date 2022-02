"Taste: My Life Through Food" When Stanley Tucci was 6 years old, if he didn’t like the dinner his mother was launching that evening, she’d tell him to go next door and see what the neighbors were having. This is written in dialogue. The book ends, also in dialogue, with Tucci’s 6-year-old grandchild unhappy with the planned pasta, tomatoes, and peas. He says, “AWWWWW, NOOOOO!!!! Do we have to!!?” And Tucci replies, “Well, why don’t you go next door and see what the neighbors are having?” This, Tucci muses, will continue for “generations to come all around the world.”

