ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to recognize a mini-stroke and what to do

Derrick
 2 days ago

Dear Savvy Senior, How can a person know if they’ve had a minor stroke? My 72-year-old mother had a...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This One Stretch Every Morning Before Getting Out of Bed

You know the drill: After spending all night in bed, you wake up with an achy back. You're not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lower back pain is one of the most common ailments out there, causing more disability worldwide than any other condition. That doesn't mean you have to just grin and bear it — in fact, there's no better time to address it than at the start of each day.
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

How are hypertension, heart disease, and stroke connected?

States that a person living with hypertension has an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure causes damage to the artery walls. The damage can make the arteries more susceptible to the buildup of plaque, which can cause a blockage or reduced blood flow. If the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
SELF

A Single-Dumbbell Workout to Hit Every Muscle in Your Body

Don’t have a ton of strength-training equipment at your disposal? No worries. We have a great single-dumbbell workout that will fire up your entire body with just a single weight. It’s a solid routine to have in your arsenal of at-home strength workouts since it requires minimal equipment, hits pretty much all your major muscle groups, and can be easily scaled up or down to different fitness levels.
WORKOUTS
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
KIDS
Distractify

Did Vannessa From '1000-Lb Best Friends' Get Bariatric Surgery?

Even though the ladies of 1000-lb Best Friends are in high spirits most of the time, one thing that continuously gets Vannessa Cross down is the hard-to-reach goal of bariatric surgery. She understands that the actual procedure is pretty far off for her, but her ultimate goal is to be able to have the surgery so she can improve her overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
KBAT 99.9

What Remedies Really Work For Leg Cramps?

We all have our 'thing.' Our ailment that every now and then sneaks up you. Especially as you get older. Back pain for some, constantly having to visit the dentist or eye doctor for others, for me it is always leg cramps. No actually, tbh, leg, foot and toe cramps. Geez, what is wrong with me? lol.
TENNIS
LIVESTRONG.com

The Only 6 Exercises Women Need to Get Lean After 30

You may be pounding the pavement or stepping up the cycling, and while aerobic exercise is a bona fide calorie burner (and an ace at boosting heart health), don't ignore strength training. For many women wondering why is it so hard to lose weight after 30, it's because we become less active with age, and consequently, carry more fat than muscle.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy