How to recognize a mini-stroke and what to do

You know the drill: After spending all night in bed, you wake up with an achy back. You're not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lower back pain is one of the most common ailments out there, causing more disability worldwide than any other condition. That doesn't mean you have to just grin and bear it — in fact, there's no better time to address it than at the start of each day.

WORKOUTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO