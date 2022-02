Enterprise Products Partners showed remarkable YOY growth on most of its reported figures. On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. The results were mixed in the eyes of many analysts as the company missed their expectations in terms of earnings but did manage to beat on the top line. A closer look at the report though shows the company's overall stability that I have emphasized in previous reports about the firm. We also see continued signs that the industry has fully recovered from the problems that it faced in 2020 and is arguably stronger than it was before. Unlike many of the company's peers, Enterprise Products Partners continues to have fairly significant growth prospects, which should benefit investors going forward. The company further boasts an attractive 7.75% yield to ensure that someone buying today will be compensated quite handsomely to wait.

