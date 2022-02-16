1 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near Snider Road

CLARK COUNTY — One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash on I-70 eastbound near Snider Road.

According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were dispatched to an accident involving three vehicles at 3:06 a.m.

The vehicles involved included two commercial vehicles and a sedan, according to OSP.

Initial emergency scanner traffic reported that one of the vehicles was a FedEx truck.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group