New Adler Group chairman has not yet had contact with KPMG

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The new chairman of Adler Group (ADJ.DE) said on Wednesday he has had no contact yet with KPMG, which is conducting a special audit of the company's affairs.

Earlier this month, the BaFin financial watchdog said it would examine the financial reports of Adler Group, one of Germany's biggest landlords, following allegations made by short seller Fraser Perring's Viceroy Research. read more

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Germany's BaFin probes Adler Group's financial reports

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog BaFin is examining the financial reports of Adler Group (ADJ.DE), one of Germany's biggest landlords, a spokesperson for BaFin said on Thursday. The spokesperson, confirming a report that first appeared in Handelsblatt, declined to elaborate further. The accounting investigation follows allegations made...
ECONOMY
Crain's Chicago Business

Embattled Exicure sees chairman, new CEO leave

Chicago biotech company Exicure announced a number of leadership changes Friday, including the resignation of its chairman; Horizon Therapeutics' Chairman, President and CEO Timothy P. Walbert; and the departure of the CEO Exicure named less than two months ago amid allegations of falsified data and a wholesale restructuring.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

Maersk Board Nominates Family Heir as New Chairman

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A.P. Moller-Maersk's board said on Tuesday it has nominated family heir Robert Maersk Uggla to be its next chairman as part of a generational handover at the Danish shipping company. Current chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe and vice chair Ane Maersk Mc-Kinney Uggla, Robert Maersk Uggla's mother, are not...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese steel fasteners

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The European Union is imposing tariffs on imports of steel fasteners from China on the basis that they are being sold at artificially low prices, the EU official journal said on Thursday. Tariffs of between 22.1% and 86.5% will apply from Friday on Chinese imports...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Germany's Ottobock to Wait Until September to List Amid Choppy Markets - Sources

(Reuters) - German artificial limb maker Ottobock is waiting until September to launch its multibillion-euro stock market listing because of choppy financial markets, four people with knowledge of the matter said. Many investors had expected the business, which could be valued at more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), to...
BUSINESS
WEKU

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Greek parliament approves major arms deals with France

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliament on Tuesday approved a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement for three new French-made frigates that defense officials say are vital for addressing ongoing tensions with neighboring Turkey. Lawmakers also voted in favor of adding six new Rafale fighter jets to an...
WORLD
Benzinga

This French Carrier Offers To Acquire Vodafone's Italian Unit

Iliad SA, the French carrier backed by telecom billionaire Xavier Niel, offered to acquire Vodafone Group Plc's (NASDAQ: VOD) Italian unit, Bloomberg reports. The financial terms of the offer remain undisclosed. Vodafone is currently looking for merger opportunities in the U.K., Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Iliad is also looking to...
BUSINESS
ABC News

Pentagon: Contractor mergers hurt national security, economy

The Defense Department on Tuesday released a report that says mergers and consolidation among its contractors pose risks to the U.S. economy and national security. Senior Biden administration officials previewed the report ahead of its release. The report lays out steps to block mergers that run contrary to Defense Department interests and reduce barriers to entry for new contractors. It also seeks to ensure that a company's intellectual property protections are not anti-competitive.
ECONOMY
Reuters

ECB has central banking’s hardest juggling act

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global central bankers face the challenge of curbing high inflation without stifling growth. That’s hard enough. But European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has an extra ball to juggle. She must also ensure the differences in bond yields between euro zone countries don’t widen to levels that undermine monetary policy, or even pose an existential threat to the single currency. Her various goals may become incompatible.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Vector Group: Not Quite A Value Yet

VGR recently spun off its real estate side of the company. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) by all accounts is a value opportunity that has recently taken a significant downturn in price. Digging into it further though, you will find some specific issues that make this stock a hold at its current price, but a good add to the watchlist for potential purchase if it continues its downslide.
STOCKS
Reuters

China opposes trade assessment report by USTR

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China resolutely opposed a new assessment report released by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, calling it "based on trade protectionism" and ignoring China's contribution to the multilateral trading system, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday. The USTR said new strategies were needed to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. producer prices accelerate amid broadening inflation pressures

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital outpatient care and goods such as food and motor vehicles, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. Broadening inflation pressures...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Opening Statements To Kick Off In Ex-Goldman Banker's 1MDB Corruption Trial

Opening statements are expected to take place on Monday in the U.S. corruption trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker charged with helping to launder hundreds of millions of dollars looted from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, stands accused of...
LAW
simpleflying.com

Kenya Airways To Receive $176 Million Of Government Aid

Kenya Airways is set for a $176 million cash injection from the Kenyan government as the carrier struggles to stay afloat amid years of financial losses. The airline's total debt amounted to $846 million at the end of 2020. The move comes after the Kenyan government abandoned plans to nationalize the flailing airline.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Kraft Heinz to name CEO Patricio as chair

(Reuters) - Packaged food maker Kraft Heinz Co said on Friday it plans to appoint Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio as its chair, replacing Alexandre Behring who will retire at the annual shareholder meeting in May. Patricio, 55, joined Kraft’s board in March last year and has previously served as...
BUSINESS
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

