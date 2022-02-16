ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks To Watch For February 16, 2022

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects The Kraft Heinz Company KHC to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.2% to $34.75 in after-hours trading.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI reported better-than-expected earnings and sale results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.14 to $0.15, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.15. ZoomInfo shares dipped 13.1% to $51.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $12.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares dropped 0.2% to $54.14 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Airbnb, Inc. ABNB posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Airbnb shares gained 3.6% to $186.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares fell 0.5% to $263.75 in after-hours trading.

