5 Stocks To Watch For February 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Kraft Heinz Company KHC to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.2% to $34.75 in after-hours trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI reported better-than-expected earnings and sale results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.14 to $0.15, versus analysts' estimates of $0.15. ZoomInfo shares dipped 13.1% to $51.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $12.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares dropped 0.2% to $54.14 in after-hours trading.

