The Hive by Maple Street Garden joins us with details on their honey, bees, making things with beeswax, gardening, pollinators, and how they’re supporting local makers. We help people connect with nature and discover where they fall on the spectrum of gardening and how they can create a garden to table experience for themselves right where they are planted! Most often people ask me why the honey looks different colors, how they can get involved in helping pollinators or simple ways to start gardening, and general inquiries about the secret lives of bees! At The Hive our main priority is to educate and foster an environment of being life long learners because even we are learning more everyday!

MAHOMET, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO