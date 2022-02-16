ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Commerzbank says board member Schmittroth to leave bank

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Commerzbank on Wednesday announced that board member Sabine Schmittroth would...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Commerzbank reports better-than-expected Q4 and rosy 2022 outlook

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 — Germany's Commerzbank said on Thursday it swung to a better-than-expected fourth-quarter and 2021 net profit despite undergoing a major overhaul, and painted a rosy outlook for 2022. It said profit this year would exceed 1 billion euros and that it would pay a dividend for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Morgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates 6 times in 2022

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates six times this year for a total of 150 basis points, a faster increase than previously predicted, according to a research report from the bank on Thursday. Major investment banks have been penciling in an increasingly strong...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sims
Kansas City Star

Will Interest Rates Rise on Your Bank Account?

With the Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates next month, are you expecting the interest rate on your checking and/or savings account to increase at your bank?. If so, you might want to rethink that. “Banks have little incentive to raise the interest they pay on deposits because they simply don’t need the money,” The Wall Street Journal states.
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

Ukraine Tensions Send US Stocks and Bond Yields Lower

Stocks and bond yields fell sharply Thursday on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks and first decline in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points and the Nasdaq composite slid 2.9%. The losses wiped out the major indexes’ weekly gains.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Tech Companies Should Leave Stablecoins to Banks, Liang Says (1)

Technology companies that aren’t licensed as banks shouldn’t offer crypto stablecoins, according to U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Domestic Finance. Liang told lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee that firms issuing the tokens to let people pay for goods and services should face the heightened scrutiny that lenders receive under U.S. rules. Her comments come after.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerzbank#Reuters#German
Reuters

ECB's Kazimir calls for ending bond buying in August -Bloomberg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir on Friday joined a growing camp of rate-setters in favour of ending the ECB’s bond-buying programme, which were designed to boost inflation in the euro zone. In an interview with Bloomberg, Kazimir said the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) could end...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
AFP

Thousands protest Argentina's debt deal with IMF

Several thousand protesters marched in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to denounce the agreement reached between the government of centre-left President Alberto Fernandez and the IMF on the repayment of a $44 billion loan.  On January 28, the Argentine president announced a new repayment deal with the International Monetary Fund of a $44 billion loan granted in 2018 to the government of his predecessor, Mauricio Macri. 
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Wall St Set To Open Lower On Fed, Ukraine Jitters

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russian and Ukraine added to caution. Retail sales rose 3.8% in January, data showed, rebounding sharply from the previous month, led by a...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Central Banker Eyes an End to Stimulus for Fast-Growing Colombia

Colombia’s rapid rebound from the pandemic and rising inflation expectations mean the central bank may need to lift interest rates to a level where they cool growth, according to a member of the bank’s board. The economy will be back operating at full capacity by the middle of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

IMF backs ECB's easy policy as it sees inflation easing

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has been right to maintain its easy money policy as inflation is set to fall after "transient boosts" from supply snags that may extend into next year, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. Backing from her former employer was likely...
BUSINESS
WMDT.com

Former Labour Sec. Critiques Fed Rate Hike

DELMARVA- The Federal Reserve is coming under fire from critics about its decision to raise rates to combat inflation. Former Labor Secretary under the Clinton Administration Robert Reich in an interview with CNN warned against raising rates, pointing to previous times the fed has raised rates to cut consumer prices, the effects lasted longer than anticipated and resulted in more job loss.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

20-year Treasury bond heads for its biggest one-day rally since December amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

The 20-year Treasury bond headed for its biggest rally since December on Thursday amid broad-based demand for the safety of U.S. government debt. The 20-year yield fell roughly 7 basis points to 2.35% in afternoon trading, putting it on pace for its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 3, 2021, when the rate fell 9.3 basis points, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Demand for government paper was fueled by ongoing tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, which sent Treasury yields lower across the board and led to a more than 350 point drop in Dow industrials . The 20-year bond, which was re-introduced in May 2020 for the first time since 1986, currently offers a higher yield than its 30-year counterpart , which traded at 2.3%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy