ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta employees will be known as ‘Metamates’

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDAIN_0eFsd2oW00

Mark Zuckerberg has given his employees a new name as part of a widespread rebrand.

Staff will be known as “metamates”, Mr Zuckerberg said, as he revealed a whole set of new principles in a meeting with staff.

They also include the replacement of its infamous catchphrase “move fast”, with “move fast together”. “Be bold” will also be replaced with “build awesome things”.

Mr Zuckerberg also revealed new values, including a commitment to “focus on long term impact” and not to “nice ourselves to death”.

It was one of those new value that has prompted the most confusion and mockery after it was made public by a reporter from The Verge .

The last value on the screen, which reportedly showed in capital letters and was revealed with a straight face by Mr Zuckerberg, reads: “ Meta , metamates, me”.

The word “metamates” prompted widespread confusion and mockery – as well as concern that the phrase seems to suggest that staff members should put the company’s wellbeing ahead of their own.

Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s incoming chief technology officer, said on Twitter that he “loves” the new name and that it had been invented by influential scholar Douglas Hofstadter.

“Fun fact: Metamates was coined by none other than Douglas Hofstadter himself after an employee cold emailed him for ideas after our rebrand,” Mr Bosworth wrote. “I love it!

“Also the saying is a reference to a Naval phrase which Instagram has used for a while ‘Ship, Shipmates, Self’,” he wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Hofstadter
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Fortune

Meta’s historic stock drop cost Mark Zuckerberg $31 billion in net worth. Only Elon Musk has lost more

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly dropped out of the world’s wealthiest ten billionaires this week, after Meta suffered a historic market rout on Wednesday, wiping out $230 billion of the company’s value and setting the record for the largest single day trading loss for any U.S. company, ever.
STOCKS
Vanity Fair

MacKenzie Scott Once Again Reminds People Jeff Bezos Is a Cheapskate by Comparison

Over the last several years, MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, has made a name for herself as a philanthropist committed to giving away large gobs of money. Last June, for example, she donated $2.74 billion to 286 different organizations, and on Thursday, Communities in Schools, a network of nonprofits that work in 2,900 “high-poverty” K-12 schools across the country, said that the national office and its affiliates had received a cool $133.5 million from the former first lady of Amazon. The most recent donation brings Scott’s total giving since her 2019 divorce to at least $8.6 billion to worthy causes. It also brings up the uncomfortable fact that, by comparison and as a proportion of his wealth, Jeff Bezos is kind of a cheapskate!
CHARITIES
Indy100

15 questions you should never Google

Google is not just a search engine for factual queries - it can be an absolute curiosity mine. One minute you've just watched Jurassic World the next it's 3.41am and you're on the 21st page returning "Dinosaurs", fascinated by the distinction between the bird-hipped and lizard-hipped groups. So what are...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Letters#Verge
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Apparently Facebook Is Listening To You Through Your Phone- Here’s How To Turn It Off

We all had that feeling that Facebook was listening to our conversations due to coincidental ads popping up on your news feed. It appears that might actually be the case. How many times have you been talking about something like buying a new showerhead, for example, and the next thing you know there are ads for showerheads popping up on your Facebook newsfeed? You never searched for them online, you simply talked about it on a phone call or in conversation with your friends. Heck, sometimes I have even just thought about something and an ad pops up on Facebook a few minutes later. It's a very odd coincidence...or is it a coincidence at all?
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

'Pushin P' Is Now a Viral Trend on TikTok, but What Does the Phrase Mean?

Launching new music has never been a more confusing process than it is in 2022, when you can take advantage of a wide array of platforms to get discovered. Some of the most popular acts to launch in recent years have TikTok and other social media platforms to thank for their initial success. A new trend spreading wildly on the platform features a recently released track prominently, and many want to know what the track means.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
komando.com

Here’s how someone knows you’ve blocked them on social media

Social media is an effective tool for staying in touch with friends and family. Facebook is the most used platform, with 2.8 billion users worldwide. Are you locked out of your social media account? Watch out for scammers promising to help. But you can get social media overload with all...
INTERNET
New York Post

Elon Musk: GoFundMe ‘professional thieves’ for withholding $10M from anti-vax rally

Tesla founder Elon Musk slammed GoFundMe for hypocrisy after the fundraising site cut ties with a convoy of Canadian truckers who oppose vaccine mandates. “Double-standard?” quipped Musk on Twitter, while sharing a screenshot of a June 2020 tweet GoFundMe posted in support of Seattle’s lawless CHOP, or the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an “autonomous zone” where riots broke out and police were not permitted to enter.
ADVOCACY
HuffingtonPost

Eileen Gu Boasts How Easy It Is To Dodge China Social Media Censors; Post Vanishes

California-born skier Eileen Gu, who won Olympic gold for China, gushed on Instagram about the ease of ducking social media censorship in her adopted nation. Then her post vanished, apparently a result of censorship. Gu’s chirpy Instagram posts during the Olympics have touched off furious debate in China, where the...
CHINA
The Independent

Woman reveals text from her boss calling her the ‘weakest link’: ‘This is horrible’

A woman has revealed that her boss did not react well to the news she was quitting her job, as she recalled how he then sent her a message calling her “the weakest link.”In a TikTok video posted on 14 January, Lizzy Simmons, @lizzosimmons, shared a screenshot of the message she received in a group chat from her boss, before he then proceeded to remove her from the conversation.“When I quit my job and my boss sends this text calling me the weakest link and removing me from the group message,” the text over the clip reads.The text from Simmons’...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

508K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy