Actor Kelvin Fletcher serves kids slaughtered ‘pet’ for dinner

Actor Kelvin Fletcher served his kids slaughtered “pet” for dinner in a bizarre moment from his BBC show.

In the latest episode of Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure , The Emmerdale actor served his family lamb for dinner which the family had been raising themselves.

Kelvin and wife Liz emotionally took one of the sheep to a slaughterhouse , saying: “That’s the hardest part of farming really. They’re not pets and we have to make that decision.”

