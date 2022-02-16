ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgerton season 2: Release date, cast and trailer – everything we know

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

After over a year of waiting, Bridgerton season two is finally in sight.

The first season of the hit show arrived on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020, and proved to be one of the streaming giant’s most popular original series.

The eight-part first season follows two high-society families as their daughters enter the competitive marriage market in Regency-era London.

It stars Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, who will not be returning in the latest series, and Phoebe Dynevor as debutant Daphne Bridgerton.

Below is everything we know about the return of Bridgerton , from the release date to the first trailer, and what’s next for everyone’s favourite debutantes.

When will season two be released on Netflix?

The hit show will return on 25 March.

The show’s creator Shonda Rhimes (previously Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal ) confirmed the news on Twitter in December last year, writing: “Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!”

The second series wrapped filming on 20 November, with showrunner Chris Van Dusen sharing an Instagram post to commemorate the milestone.

Is there a trailer?

A teaser trailer for the forthcoming season dropped on Valentine’s Day (14 February).

“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?” Lady Whistledown asks.

The trailer sees a new group of debutantes being introduced to Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) as they enter the marriage market.

Anthony Bridgerton ( Jonathan Bailey ) is shown courting Edwina Sharma while exchanging intense, longing looks with her sister Kate (Simone Ashley).

Fans were left very excited, with many sharing their excitement over the clip on Twitter.

What will season two be about?

Readers of the original books by Julia Quinn, on which the series is based, will know that the eight novels each focus on a different character and central romance.

Bridgerton ’s first season adapted Quinn’s opening book of her series – titled The Duke & I . It followed Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and her relationship with Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings (Page).

Season two is based on the events of The Viscount Who Loved Me . It will centre around Daphne’s brother, the elusive bachelor Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in his quest to find a match made in heaven.

Bailey and Simone Ashley – who play Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, respectively – will lead the cast of season two.

Will there be a third season?

Seasons three and four have already been commissioned by Netflix, as well as a prequel series telling the “origin story” of Queen Charlotte (Rosheuvel).

