Columbia Basin sends 37 wrestlers to state tournament

TACOMA — The Columbia Basin will be sending 37 wrestlers plus alternates to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Mat Classic XXXIII that will run from Feb. 18-19 at the Tacoma Dome.

The 37 wrestlers come from seven Columbia Basin Schools. Those schools are Moses Lake High School, Quincy High School, Royal High School, Warden High School, Wahluke High School, Othello High School and Ephrata High School.

The breakdown of wrestlers:

Gender: 23 boys and 14 girls.

Grade: 15 seniors, 10 juniors, nine sophomores and three freshmen.

School: 15 from Othello High School, one from Moses Lake High School, two from Wahluke High School, three from Warden High School, six from Ephrata High School and six from Quincy High School.

The full list of wrestlers participating in the state tournament from the Columbia Basin can be found in the sidebar.

The state schedule of events is as follows:

Feb. 17:

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Doors Open for Team Registration, Coaches Only - No on Mat Time

Feb. 18:

8 a.m. - Weigh-in begins in Dome

9 a.m. - Doors open to the public

10 a.m. - tournament begins

Bouts No. 1 thru 280 – 2A, 4A estimated to end 5:45 pm

Bouts No. 1 thru 112 – 1B2B estimated to end 1:45 pm

Bouts No. 1 thru 280 – 1A estimated to end 3:30 pm

Bouts No. 1 thru 672 – 3A, Girls estimated to end 5:45 pm

Feb. 19:

8 a.m. - Weigh-in begins in Dome

9 a.m. - Doors open to the public

9:45 am - Presentation of the WIAA Team Academic Awards and State Coaches Awards

10 a.m. - continuance of 1B/2B, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and Girls Tournaments

3 p.m. Championship Finals - All Classifications on six mats

For more information about the event visit https://bit.ly/BasinWrestlers.

The following wrestlers will be competing at state this weekend for their schools:

Quincy High School:

Freshman Saidt Alvarez

Junior Christian Avila

Junior David Medina

Senior Israel Perez

Senior Gloria Ramirez

Senior Shannon Workinger

Ephrata High School:

Sophomore Zander Boyd

Senior Marysol Flores

Sophomore Kadie Mcmullen

Senior Rashann Olsen

Junior Hudson Sager

Sophomore Leslie Sanchez Guerrero

Othello High School:

Sophomore Isaac Campos

Senior Victorino De la Cruz

Senior Alexis Espindola

Sophomore Adriel Flores

Senior Kyler Freeman

Junior Terrill Freeman

Junior Thalia Gallegos

Senior Hazel Gonzalez

Senior Alexis Monday

Freshman Mason Perez

Senior Ethan Perez-Medina

Senior Zakary Rocha

Junior Forrest Roylance

Junior Josue Solorio

Sophomore Marcos Zuniga

Warden High School:

Senior Cael Cox

Freshman Michael Gonzalez

Sophomore Jada Hernandez

Royal High School:

Senior Kevin Dominguez

Senior Kaleb Hernandez

Junior Alondra Morales

Sophomore Emma Villa

Wahluke High School:

Sophomore Mariangela Gonzalez

Junior Anthony Zebrano

Moses Lake High School:

Junior Bianca Johnson