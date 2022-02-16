Columbia Basin sends 37 wrestlers to state tournament
TACOMA — The Columbia Basin will be sending 37 wrestlers plus alternates to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Mat Classic XXXIII that will run from Feb. 18-19 at the Tacoma Dome.
The 37 wrestlers come from seven Columbia Basin Schools. Those schools are Moses Lake High School, Quincy High School, Royal High School, Warden High School, Wahluke High School, Othello High School and Ephrata High School.
The breakdown of wrestlers:
Gender: 23 boys and 14 girls.
Grade: 15 seniors, 10 juniors, nine sophomores and three freshmen.
School: 15 from Othello High School, one from Moses Lake High School, two from Wahluke High School, three from Warden High School, six from Ephrata High School and six from Quincy High School.
The full list of wrestlers participating in the state tournament from the Columbia Basin can be found in the sidebar.
The state schedule of events is as follows:
Feb. 17:
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Doors Open for Team Registration, Coaches Only - No on Mat Time
Feb. 18:
8 a.m. - Weigh-in begins in Dome
9 a.m. - Doors open to the public
10 a.m. - tournament begins
Bouts No. 1 thru 280 – 2A, 4A estimated to end 5:45 pm
Bouts No. 1 thru 112 – 1B2B estimated to end 1:45 pm
Bouts No. 1 thru 280 – 1A estimated to end 3:30 pm
Bouts No. 1 thru 672 – 3A, Girls estimated to end 5:45 pm
Feb. 19:
8 a.m. - Weigh-in begins in Dome
9 a.m. - Doors open to the public
9:45 am - Presentation of the WIAA Team Academic Awards and State Coaches Awards
10 a.m. - continuance of 1B/2B, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and Girls Tournaments
3 p.m. Championship Finals - All Classifications on six mats
For more information about the event visit https://bit.ly/BasinWrestlers.
The following wrestlers will be competing at state this weekend for their schools:
Quincy High School:
Freshman Saidt Alvarez
Junior Christian Avila
Junior David Medina
Senior Israel Perez
Senior Gloria Ramirez
Senior Shannon Workinger
Ephrata High School:
Sophomore Zander Boyd
Senior Marysol Flores
Sophomore Kadie Mcmullen
Senior Rashann Olsen
Junior Hudson Sager
Sophomore Leslie Sanchez Guerrero
Othello High School:
Sophomore Isaac Campos
Senior Victorino De la Cruz
Senior Alexis Espindola
Sophomore Adriel Flores
Senior Kyler Freeman
Junior Terrill Freeman
Junior Thalia Gallegos
Senior Hazel Gonzalez
Senior Alexis Monday
Freshman Mason Perez
Senior Ethan Perez-Medina
Senior Zakary Rocha
Junior Forrest Roylance
Junior Josue Solorio
Sophomore Marcos Zuniga
Warden High School:
Senior Cael Cox
Freshman Michael Gonzalez
Sophomore Jada Hernandez
Royal High School:
Senior Kevin Dominguez
Senior Kaleb Hernandez
Junior Alondra Morales
Sophomore Emma Villa
Wahluke High School:
Sophomore Mariangela Gonzalez
Junior Anthony Zebrano
Moses Lake High School:
Junior Bianca Johnson
