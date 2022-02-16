Clarkston man injured in collision near Quincy

QUINCY — A Clarkston man was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after his pickup collided with a semi-truck about two miles west of Quincy Monday afternoon.

Tracy Popham, 56, was driving east on state Route 28 at about 4 p.m. when he collided with the truck, driven by Osvalde Hernandez Diaz, 46, of Quincy. Hernandez Diaz was driving east on SR-28 and had stopped to make a left turn onto Road S Northwest, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol.

Popham failed to stop and struck the truck from behind, the WSP press release said. Both vehicles came to rest blocking the eastbound lane.

Hernandez Diaz also was injured and transported by private vehicle to the Quincy Valley Medical Center.

Popham was charged with following too closely, the WSP press release said.