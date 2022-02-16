ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Othello boys wrestlers qualify 12 for state, win regional title

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago
ELLENSBURG — The Othello High School boys wrestling team qualified 12 wrestlers for the state tournament and edged out Selah High School for the Region 4 title in regional competition Saturday in Ellensburg.

“The boys had an excellent weekend,” wrote head OHS wrestling coach Rudy Ochoa II. “I’d say there were about four boys that realistically were a point away, or an injury, from also qualifying. I am so proud of these boys. They are a close-knit group that is a lot of fun to be around.”

Othello took the team title with 240 points, beating Selah by four. Ellensburg finished third with 116 points. Ephrata finished 11th, scoring 45 points.

Wrestlers who took the top four places qualified for state.

Three Othello wrestlers took regional titles, including Isaac Campos at 106 pounds, Marcos Zuniga at 113 pounds, and Josue Solorio at 220 pounds. Ethan Perez-Medina (170 pounds) and Terrill Freeman, 195 pounds – each finished second.

Victorino De La Cruz, 106 pounds; Adriel Flores, 120 pounds; Kyler Freeman, 138 pounds and Alexis Espindola, 182 pounds, each took third place. Forrest Roylance, 132 pounds; Zak Rocha, 145 pounds; and Mason Perez, 285 pounds, finished fourth.

Anthony Abundiz, 132 pounds; Jesus Gonzalez, 160 pounds and Brandon Garza, 195 pounds, each finished fifth and are alternates for the state tournament. If a qualifying wrestler can’t attend the state tournament, an alternate takes that place instead.

Ochoa wrote that the wrestlers who didn’t qualify also have reason to look with satisfaction on their season.

“Our region is extremely tough to get through, and we were neck-and-neck with the best of them,” Ochoa wrote. “They gave all they had and that’s all you can ask for. Our community is proud.”

Mat Classic XXXIII is scheduled for Feb. 18 and 19 at the Tacoma Dome.

“This week we will be back to the drawing board, trying to improve little by little and hopefully put our boys in the best position possible to be successful,” Ochoa wrote.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

Columbia Basin Herald

