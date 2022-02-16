ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FTSE 100 gains on bank boost, midcaps buoyed by Indivior

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday, propped up by bank stocks after strong January inflation data raised expectations of another rate hike, while gains in pharmaceutical firm Indivior lifted the midcap index.

The benchmark midcap index rose 0.4% in early trade, with Indivior the top boost, up 6.6%. The opioid addiction treatment maker said it was exploring a secondary listing in the United States, its biggest market, after a rise in annual sales helped by its newer injectable therapy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index added 0.2%, with banks among the top boosts to the index after data showed UK inflation rose at its fastest pace in nearly 30 years in January.

The Bank of England has already raised interest rates twice since December to rein in inflation, with Wednesday’s reading fortifying bets that on a further rate rise to 0.75% or 1% in March. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow books biggest drop since November as stocks end sharply lower on renewed Ukraine fears

U.S. stock benchmarks closed sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping more than 600 points, amid renewed worries that Russia may soon invade Ukraine. The Dow ended about 1.8% lower, while the S&P 500 dropped about 2.1% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite slid around 2.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday morning that a Russian invasion could happen in the next "several days." Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished lower in Thursday's slump, with losses led by information technology, preliminary FactSet data show. The Dow's 1.8% slide was its largest daily drop since Nov. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold, oil rise on Ukraine crisis; U.S. stocks end flat

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gold rose on Wednesday after NATO and the United States said Russia was increasing its troop build-up near Ukraine, while a dovish reading of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting helped stocks close mostly flat on Wall Street. Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Ftse#Inflation#Midcaps#European#The Bank Of England
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Independent

Households face worst squeeze ever as Sunak admits middle income families face cost-of-living crisis

British households face the worst squeeze on record, as chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that even middle earners will “feel the pinch” in the months ahead.Mr Sunak hit back at criticism from economists that the support measures announced by the government on Thursday failed to target enough funding at the UK’s poorest households.“The price rise is so significant that it’s not just those families who are on benefits that are going to feel the pinch, it’s actually middle income families as well. Families that are working hard, they’re not on welfare; this will be a significant increase for them,” Mr...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

UK Retail Sales Recover More Than Expected From Omicron Knock

British retail sales grew faster than expected in January, recovering about half the losses suffered when a wave of coronavirus cases caused many shoppers to stay at home during December. Retail sales volumes rose by 1.9% in January after a 4.0% decline in December, the largest rise since lockdown rules...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Banks, miners help FTSE 100 extend last week's gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3% (Adds comment, updates prices) Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s main equity index rose on Monday, led by banking stocks, as...
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 gains as banks lift sentiment after rate hike

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Feb 4 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday driven by commodity-linked stocks and banks, a day after the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates for the second consecutive time to curb inflation.
STOCKS
Reuters

Australian shares edge up on energy stocks boost; tech caps gains

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Monday, helped by energy stocks as oil prices jump on fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by top energy producer Russia that would disrupt exports in an already tight market, while gains were capped by technology stocks. The S&P/ASX 200...
MARKETS
Reuters

FTSE 100 extends gains on AstraZeneca, mining boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Feb 10 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 extended gains on Thursday after the index touched fresh two-year highs in the previous session with AstraZenca being the top gainer on strong profit and sales forecast, though weakness in Unilever shares capped gains.
STOCKS
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after a broad rally snapped a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 1:21 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 274 points, or 0.8%, to 34,715 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Technology and communications...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stocks Slide As Heightened Ukraine Tensions Weigh

U.S. stocks slid on Thursday, with the S&P 500 marking its biggest daily percentage drop in two weeks, as investors shifted to defensive sectors and safe havens such as bonds and gold as geopolitical tensions between Washington and Russia over Ukraine flared. After Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire...
MARKETS
Reuters

British drugmaker Indivior weighs U.S. listing, annual sales rise

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior (INDV.L) is exploring a secondary listing in the United States, its biggest market, after the British company posted a better than expected rise in annual sales buoyed by its newer injectable therapy. The growth is a boost for Indivior, spun off...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy