ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Bristol supervisor Bob Green decides not to run for Ontario County sheriff

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
Daily Messenger
Daily Messenger
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfPHp_0eFsajb100

BRISTOL — Bristol Supervisor Bob Green is withdrawing consideration of a run for Ontario County sheriff.

Green, a Republican who ran an unsuccessful primary campaign in the 2018 sheriff's race, issued a statement, saying he, his wife Linda and family are thankful and honored for the offers of support from members of the Republican, Democrat, and Conservative parties.

Earlier in the month, Green had announced the formation of an exploratory committee to consider a run for the office, which after the resignation of former Sheriff Kevin Henderson, a Democrat, last September is now being held by interim Sheriff Philip Povero.

"After reviewing the window of requirement and changes for this year's primary process (along with the minimum of 1,000 signatures), I am withdrawing consideration for the Office of Sheriff," Green said in the statement. "It has been an honor to have served the residents of the county as a member of the department for 30-plus years and will continue to do so in other capacities."

World events also played a role in Green's decision.

His wife is active in many charitable community programs including Blue Star Mothers of America. The Greens have two children: Rob, who is a retired Marine and combat wounded, and Abbey, who is on active duty in the Navy. Both have served in combat zones for extended periods, Green said.

"To add to this, current deteriorating world events may unfold to have an immediate impact on our family members that are in the service," Green said in the statement. "As grandparents, we will be called upon to help with the care of our grandchildren."

The Democratic Party has not announced a candidate as of yet, but two Republicans are planning to run a primary campaign for the job, which carries a four-year term.

Sheriff Lt. David Cirencione, who is a 20-year veteran of the force, and Silvio Palermo, a retired Gates Police Department and federal officer, have already announced their campaigns. Palermo defeated Green in the GOP primary election for sheriff in 2018.

Green is chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors' public safety committee. He also serves on the county's ways and means committee. He is active in the Alternatives to Incarceration Committee and Campbell Commission, which works for drug and mental health treatment for the incarcerated.

During his career with the Sheriff's Office, Green received awards for lifesaving, longevity and meritorious service; two law enforcement purple hearts; Officer of the Year; and a state Assembly legislation resolution, to name a few accolades.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ontario County, NY
Ontario County, NY
Government
The Associated Press

World leaders fine-tune sanctions meant to punish Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty million dollars in U.N. humanitarian funds for Ukraine. A raft of new, stronger sanctions against Russia from Japan, Australia, Taiwan and others. And a cascade of condemnation from the highest levels. As Russian bombs and troops pounded Ukraine during the invasion’s first full day, world...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#Conservative#The Office Of Sheriff#Greens#Marine#Abbey#Navy#The Democratic Party#Republicans#Gates Police Department
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
Daily Messenger

Daily Messenger

264
Followers
154
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canandaigua, NY from MPNnow.com.

 http://mpnnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy