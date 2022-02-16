ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Wordle players upset again after claiming they've never even heard of today's word

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Wordle has been riling up players recently with speculations that the viral word game has become much more difficult since the New York Times took over.

And today's no different.

Once again, people have turned to Twitter to express their fury – and lack of DIY knowledge – about answer #424. Players have urged the new owners to stop "geeking it up", adding that the beauty of Wordle is the simple "everyday words."

Late last month, the NYT bought out the game for an undisclosed cost in the low seven-figures. In a blog post , the publication announced:

“[It] will join New York Times Games' portfolio of original, engaging puzzle games that delight and challenge solvers every day.

The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world. New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."

If you're new to the game and think you can beat the "new level of difficulty", the premise is simple.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location. A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location. A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.




Today's Wordle is ' CAULK ', a waterproof substance used in building work and repairs.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Why there are two correct answers to today’s Wordle

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are two correct answers to today’s Wordle and, no, it’s not the result of Dr. Strange opening the door to the Multiverse. It seems since purchasing the popular game from its creator, Josh Wardle, the newspaper has deleted a number of words from the lists of correct answers and acceptable guesses. So, players who haven’t refreshed their browsers recently were served the original answer this morning, while others got the new one.
CLEVELAND, OH
Merced Sun-Star

News anchor’s Africa pendant drew criticism from viewer. She had a one word response

A Louisiana news anchor kept things short and sweet in her response to a viewer who criticized her for wearing a pendant in the shape of Africa last week. Charisse Gibson, who anchors the evening newscast at WWL-TV in New Orleans, took to Twitter on Thursday, Feb. 3, to share a screenshot of an email she received from a viewer who suggested her necklace bearing an Africa pendant was un-American.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Game#The New York Times#Nyt#New York Times Games#N N#Twitch
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
komando.com

Here’s how someone knows you’ve blocked them on social media

Social media is an effective tool for staying in touch with friends and family. Facebook is the most used platform, with 2.8 billion users worldwide. Are you locked out of your social media account? Watch out for scammers promising to help. But you can get social media overload with all...
INTERNET
Distractify

TikToker Calls Woman a "Karen" After She Points out His Videos Are Disruptive to the Neighborhood

With the advent of smartphones and social media, any public space suddenly becomes a potential shoot location for Influencers trying to populate their feeds with content. There are some people out there doing the lord's work that folks seem to love, and then there are people who roll their eyes when someone at the gym walks past their camera during a stretch routine or gets in the way of their mirthless and uninspired dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Eileen Gu Boasts How Easy It Is To Dodge China Social Media Censors; Post Vanishes

California-born skier Eileen Gu, who won Olympic gold for China, gushed on Instagram about the ease of ducking social media censorship in her adopted nation. Then her post vanished, apparently a result of censorship. Gu’s chirpy Instagram posts during the Olympics have touched off furious debate in China, where the...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL
womansday.com

12 Free Online Games Like Wordle to Try if You've Solved Today's Word

Wordle is still a popular pandemic pastime, but the free online word game can only be played once a day with just six guesses at the five-letter word. So, what is a Wordle whiz to do when they finish their daily puzzle? Fear not, because there is a plethora of free online games like Wordle that are just as entertaining, with fun added challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
The Spun

Ex-NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya Makes Controversial Statement On Fox News

Ex-NFL reporter turned political strategist Michele Tafoya appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Wednesday night. Tafoya, the longtime Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, is stepping away from her sports media career. Her last game was the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The longtime NFL sideline reporter is...
NFL
Indy100

What's today's Wordle word 239?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.Wordle has had quite a lot of attention on it in the past few weeks. Firstly the popular online word game was sold to the New York Times, where it now calls home and then it stirred more controversy on the other side of the Atlantic as many Brits were upset with the spelling of a recent word with used American-English. However, there were some more remarkable stories about the game which included a woman's life being saved from a kidnapper after. Another woman was also saved from the clutches of QAnon conspiracy theories thanks to the highly...
BATMAN
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy