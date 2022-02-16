ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Despite battlefield success, small killer drones slow to spread in Southeast Asia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0plN_0eFsaW4S00

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Small, cheap, deadly drones caught the attention of military planners in 2020 when used to devastating effect in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but political sensitivities may keep them out of Southeast Asia, a regional defence expert said.

Some armed models were among the drones on display at the Singapore Airshow this week, though none matched the precise features of the so-called "loitering munitions" used in the fighting two years ago - flying quietly overhead until diving down to destroy a target.

Yet many regional governments are interested in that capability, said Collin Koh, a research fellow at Singapore's Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies.

"Killer drones were well emphasized during that conflict... and there is certainly growing interest," Koh said.

"Some even argued that killer drones are a gamechanger to the future of conflict. All these lessons are being paid attention to in the region."

However, he said, with relative stability prevailing, acquiring such an offensive capability might alarm one's neighbours.

"Some countries might just see it as an additional expense ... or see acquiring such a system as provocative," he said.

Last year, Israel Aerospace Industries (ISRAI.UL) (IAI) said it had sold its Harop loitering munition, used in the 2020 fighting, to two unnamed Asian customers.

Such a deal would typically fall in the range of about $100 million for many drones, compared with roughly $90 million for a single F-35 combat aircraft.

Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) is involved with producing the MORFIUS drone, a small, reusable autonomous aircraft designed to electronically disrupt or destroy swarms of enemy drones.

The system is not planned for international sale, however, said Tim Cahill, Lockheed Martin's senior vice president for global business.

"It will go out ... and go past an unmanned aerial vehicle that is flying at you and take it out," he said.

In general, there is high interest in unmanned systems in Asia and Southeast Asia for different roles, he said, including patrols of oceans, borders and coastlines.

Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA), an Israeli company, displayed a small, long-endurance drone that uses both an electric and a conventional fuel-powered motor.

Boeing (BA.N) separately touted its Loyal Wingman drone, meant to fly alongside and support a crewed fighter, which it is developing in Australia, as well as its MQ-25 uncrewed tanker aircraft.

Although no major drone deals were announced at the show, as countries recover slowly from the economic woes brought by COVID-19, some of their military spending will surely go toward unmanned systems, Koh said.

"Drones are an evergreen area to look at," he said. "Armed drones, and drones that are optimised for maritime surveillance."

Reporting by Gerry Doyle; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

How digitalization is making South and Southeast Asia engines of growth

The burgeoning digital economy led the pandemic recovery in South and Southeast Asia. Heavy smartphone penetration is facilitating digitalization in these regions. Greater government support is needed to advance the digitalization process. Digital transformation worldwide was already increasingly changing how companies make and offer their propositions and interact with their...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cahill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Southeast Asia#Harop#Asian#Morfius
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The Big Ugly Fellas arrive in UK: US B-52 long-range bombers land in Britain to join Nato mission after practising airstrikes with British forward controllers as Putin's forces continue to menace Ukraine

Bombers from the US's flying forces jetted into RAF Fairford this morning in a thinly-veiled show of strength as Russia continued to mass near Ukraine. The four B-52 Stratofortress aircraft - with call signs HATE 11, HATE 12, HATE 13 AND HATE 14 - arrived at the Gloucestershire grounds this morning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Boeing
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Red alert: RAF fighter jets intercept Russian bombers approaching UK

Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to respond to a group of Russian “bear” bombers approaching UK airspace, the RAF has confirmed. The jets, which launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, on Wednesday morning around 11am, were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
MILITARY
CNBC

UK scrambles jets to intercept 4 Russian military planes

Britain's Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom. The force said four Russian strategic bombers were "intercepted and escorted," adding that they did not enter U.K. airspace at any point. Authorities did not provide further details...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

China Now Understands What a Nuclear Rivalry Looks Like

The prospect of nuclear war doesn’t get much attention these days outside of think tanks, intelligence agencies, and generals’ quarters. The world’s Cold War nuclear nightmare faded with the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago. The notion that anyone might use them in a contest of mutual destruction seems like a relic of the Cuban missile crisis—a dark memory from a bygone era.
INDIA
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy