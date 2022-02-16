ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Actor Kelvin Fletcher serves children slaughtered 'pet' for dinner

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Actor Kelvin Fletcher serves kids slaughtered 'pet' for dinner in a bizarre moment from his BBC show.

In the latest episode of Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure, The Emmerdale actor served his family lamb for dinner which the family had been raising themselves.

Kelvin and wife Liz emotionally took one of the sheep to a slaughterhouse, saying: "That's the hardest part of farming really. They're not pets and we have to make that decision."

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kelvin Fletcher's pregnant wife Liz Marsland shows off her beautiful baby bump

Actress Liz Marsland took to her Instagram page on Friday to show off her blossoming baby bump – and it's the sweetest picture. The mum-of-two, who is expecting twins with her Emmerdale and Strictly star husband Kelvin Fletcher, joked that she's concerned about the size of her tummy, despite having months of her pregnancy still to go.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Fletcher
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale stars reunite on Kelvin Fletcher's new show

The latest episode of Kelvin Fletcher's new BBC One series Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure brought about an exciting Emmerdale reunion. In the episode, Fletcher reunited with old Emmerdale castmates Danny Miller and Adam Thomas, who popped in to pay him a visit. The former co-stars were given a tour around...
TV SERIES
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Slaughterhouse#Emmerdale
New York Post

Norway bans breeding Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, bulldogs

They may look cute, but Norway has ruled they’re a product of cruelty — and they’re no longer allowed to be bred. On Monday, Norway’s Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25 and will no longer be tolerated.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy