The Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 are the next-gen flagship devices coming out from Samsung. The Korean conglomerate will unveil the high-end smartphones and tablets on Wednesday during the most important Unpacked press conference of the year. But Samsung should launch plenty of similarly exciting products later this year, including a new family of foldable devices. We expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 to drop in the second half of 2022. But Samsung might have an even more exciting new device on its hands. That’s the first-gen foldable Galaxy Book Fold laptop that appeared in different reports before.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO