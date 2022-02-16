ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIp7Q_0eFsZDeG00

KATY, Texas — Two sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened Tuesday night in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Houston. Gonzalez said via Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Gonzalez, the deputies responded after receiving reports of shots being fired. When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at them and the deputies returned fire. The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said during a news conference Tuesday night that the original call for service, by an occupant of the home, was at 8 p.m. and was regarding a discharge of firearms within the residence.

Toquica said one of the deputies was struck in the right leg. The other deputy was struck in the leg and also grazed in the head and left ear.

“We’re blessed that both of them are in stable condition,” Toquica said.

He did not identify the deputies but said they were 27 and 28 years old and that one had been on the force for one year and the other for two.

“Law enforcement is part of the community. Our kids go to school with your kids. We go to the same church, we shop at the same grocery store. So this is a time that we have to stand shoulder to shoulder and work together towards curbing the violent crime that we’re seeing,” Toquica said.

Of the suspect, Toquica said, “We’re being advised that he is a paranoid schizophrenic at this time. That hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed. Of course, all of this information is preliminary, but that is what we’ve been advised as of this point.”

The unidentified suspect was about 43 years old and was out of jail on bond for the 2020 aggravated assault of a family member, Toquica said, but it was not clear what led to police being called to the home Tuesday.

The shooting is still under investigation, he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden signs bill to extend funding, avoid government shutdown

President Biden on Friday signed a bill to keep the government funded into March ahead of a midnight deadline that would have led to a shutdown. The bill funds the government through March 11 at current levels, giving lawmakers another three weeks to negotiate a larger spending deal to keep the government funded through the rest of the fiscal year that ends in September.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Cheney primary prompts sharp GOP divide in Washington

(CNN) — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Memorial Herman Hospital
The Associated Press

Gu’s global coming-out party ends with 3rd Olympic medal

BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu turned the Beijing Olympics into her own personal playground. In the city. In the mountains. Spinning, flipping and flying above three different venues. The American-born Gu came into the Games hoping to win three gold medals in freestyle skiing while representing China, where her...
SPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy