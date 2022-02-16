Medical Report: How the pandemic challenges home health care

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Home health care is a valuable and growing part of population health, but the pandemic has reduced the overall workforce. For those needing care at home, the impact has been great.

Many of those who are health-challenged and vulnerable need support and supervision to stay safe. A lack of care means more trips to overcrowded hospitals and emergency rooms.

A key reason for the shortage is burnout felt by health care workers in both home care and hospital settings. Hospitals, which are desperate for workers, are hiring more staff from the home care arena, adding to their own shortage.

