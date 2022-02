Emma Gilmour is surely the only person in the world who, upon deciding horse riding was too risky, elected to race cars instead. It was one fall, off the aptly named Mr Obnoxious, that ultimately led the Kiwi to ditch both her reins and Olympic aspirations as she swapped one paddock for another. That was 23 years ago. Now, the 42-year-old is set to make history as McLaren Racing’s first female factory driver when she gets behind the wheel for Extreme E’s season two opener on Saturday. “It’s still a pinch-me moment,” says Gilmour, who only arrived at...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO