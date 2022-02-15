Here’s Your Sign to Shoot Your Shot: Instagram Debuts “Love at First Slide” Campaign Celebrating Black Love [Photos]

Let’s keep the love train rolling with Instagram’s “Love at First Slide” campaign, which debuted yesterday (Feb. 14) on Valentine’s Day. In honor of Lover’s Day and Black History Month , the social media platform partnered with a few couples and friends to share their Black Love stories.

The couples’ stories could inspire singles to shoot their shot this year. All of these stories of love and happiness began with a swift slide in the Instagram dms. A few years ago, Yo Gotti warned us that it indeed “goes down in the dm” and these couples confirmed his claims. In a time of such uncertainty, many couples have ironically grown even closer through the pandemic.

Love has many shapes and forms and often times, it can be unpredictable. However, what the “Love at First Slide” campaign tells us is that Black love is worth shooting your shot. Here is your sign to slide in their dms.

Read about each of these beautiful love stories below.

1. Arial + Jaconna

Source:Courtesy of Instagram/Facebook

Jaconna was following Arial on Instagram for about a year before reaching out, in 2019 they had a mutual friend pass and Jaconna reached out to Arial to chat through the grief and support one another. From then, it blossomed into a virtual friendship for over a year. In honor of their friend, they launched DASOUFGOTSOMETHINGTOSAY, a directory for people to easily find Black creatives from the South, which will soon be a full creative platform to curate spaces and products made for and by creatives from the South. They continue to use Instagram as a way of keeping up with each other.

On IG: @im.arial & @jaconnasalene

2. Tony + Nichole

Source:Courtesy of Instagram/Facebook

Nichole Lynel is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. Tony Robinson Jr went from Seattle Seahawks player to entrepreneur/real estate/financial expert. They both host the It’s Our Love podcast , where they give a peek into their relationship, including who slid in who’s DM’s first.

On IG: @nicholelynel & @tonythecloser_

3. Ryan + Tia

Source:Courtesy of Instagram/Facebook

Ryan Stokes and Tia Williams, met at a college party in Alabama. Ryan spotted Tia but she was so busy talking to people that he never got a chance to speak to her. A few days later he found her on Instagram, followed her and ‘liked’ 3 pictures. She followed back, liked 3 of his photos, he slid in her DMs with “Are we playing picture tag?”

On IG: @ryanstoves & @tia.monaee

4. Butta + Branden (Platonic)

Source:Courtesy of Instagram/Facebook

Alrick “Butta” Augustine is the founder of Keep It Run Hundred , a nonprofit-run club creating space for wellness and running in Inglewood. Branden Williams was inspired, seeing someone who looked like him making an impact on their community in South Central. After chatting in their Instagram DMs about running, wellness and community, Branden Williams founded One Dope Run Club in San Diego.

Butta and Branden have been supporting each other on their respective fitness journeys through Instagram for years. On Branden’s first One Dope Run Club run, Butta surprised him by showing up to run.

On IG: @barack_obutta & @onedopevegan_

5. Justin + Dani

Source:Courtesy of Instagram/Facebook

Justin McMullen and Danielle McDowell met in 2013 at a Saturday Morning Cartoons party in Brooklyn. Instead of giving her number, Dani gave Justin her Instagram. For the first month, they only spoke via DMs. Throughout the years, they showcased their relationship on Instagram, creating the hashtag #myheartandhomie . Nine years later, through a cross-country move and career transitions, their friends have watched their relationship grow, all on Instagram.

On IG: @daniava & @ blade_brown

6. Drew + Marcus

Source:Courtesy of Instagram/Facebook

Drew needed a custom suit for an event and found a company on Instagram. One of the models, Marcus, caught his eye so he followed him. After liking and commenting on a few pictures, he slid in Marcus’ DMs. Marcus responded two months later to focus on his professional career, looking to connect about a career transition, Drew helped him negotiate a new position and salary increase. To thank Drew for his help, Marcus asked him on a date and Drew flew to Atlanta for 24 hours. Three years later, Drew relocated to Atlanta and they have been thriving in the pandemic together.

On IG: @theblkguynextdoor + @marcd_johnson

7. Ashtyn + Ashley

Source:Courtesy of Instagram/Facebook

Ashtyn and Ashley had been following each other on Instagram for a few years when Ashley made the initial move and slid in Ashtyn’s DMs, time was not on their side but they continued to stay in touch. One day, Ashtyn messaged Ashley asking if she still had a chance, Ashley responded with, “You better hurry up before it’s too late.” Years later, they just got engaged in January and are excited for the future.

On IG: @ashtyn_kusher + @ash.angel

8. Justin + Telsha

Source:Telsha Anderson

Newlyweds Telsha and Justin met during the pandemic. Justin was hanging out with friends who thought he’d be interested in Telsha and showed him her Instagram. A few days later, Telsha was scrolling through Instagram stories and someone caught her eye – Justin. She followed him and slid in his DMs, asking about a T-shirt he posted, which he actually designed. From there, they DMd for a few days before going on their first date and now. Eight months later they got engaged, and they married last Fall.

On IG: @telshanderson + @justinb00ne