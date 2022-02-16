Driver of vehicle involved in fatal town of Janesville crash identified

TOWN OF JANESVILLE

The other driver involved in the crash that killed Kevin Olson of Evansville on Friday has been identified.

Justin C. Archer, 30, was named by the Rock County Sheriff's Office as one of the drivers in the crash, which occurred at about 7:41 p.m. Friday on Highway 14 near County E.

Archer was driving a midsized sedan eastbound and crossed the centerline, according to a previous sheriff's office news release. His vehicle struck another midsized sedan traveling westbound. Olson, the driver of the westbound vehicle, was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, and pronounced dead there.

The sheriff’s office said the crash is still under investigation and did not release any information about possible charges Archer might face.